The Hidden Ones release date speculation and trailer

When is The Hidden Ones release date? Morefun Studios is ready to test your limits, as The Hidden Ones merges furious martial arts duels with stylish cinematics and a compelling story. Sounds like the ultimate trifecta, doesn’t it? With some solid source material to lean on, The Hidden Ones is a fighting experience you’ll definitely want to compete within.

The Hidden Ones comes as a collaboration between free mobile game giant Tencent and Morefun Studios – the studio behind FPS game hit Arena Breakout. But when exactly is it coming out?

The Hidden Ones release date speculation

Developer Morefun Studios has yet to confirm a The Hidden Ones release date, but we anticipate that it will launch in mid-2025.

Emerging as an action game to keep your eyes on, Morefun Studios announced the game’s existence on Tuesday, December 3, 2024. However, if you’re lucky enough to be chosen, you might not have to wait until The Hidden Ones launches to play it – more on that below.

Is there a The Hidden Ones beta?

As The Hidden Ones contains intense PVP multiplayer gameplay, Morefun Studios is eager to refine it before launch. That’s where you come in. In the build-up to the release date, you can sign up to take part in The Hidden Ones pre-alpha test, which runs from January 7, 2025, until January 15, 2025. You can register to play it here, but it’s only open to players in North America and Brazil. Once the pre-alpha test concludes, we expect a beta test to follow shortly after, featuring more regions.

Is there a The Hidden Ones trailer?

There is only one trailer for The Hidden Ones, but it’s a massive seven-minute doozy that you don’t want to miss. Check it out below:

What platforms is The Hidden Ones coming to?

The Hidden Ones will release on PC, iOS, and Android platforms at launch. PC players can add the game to their Steam wishlist right now, but there’s no confirmation of an Epic Games Store version yet. For those of you playing on mobile, Morefun Studios and Tencent are likely to create a Google Play Store and App Store listing as we draw closer to the game’s release date.

What is The Hidden Ones gameplay?

You need to refine your reflexes to stand a chance in The Hidden Ones, as the gameplay focuses on fights that favor strategy and deploying your characters’ skills at the right moment. The Hidden Ones is less Tekken or Street Fighter and more Sifu – except you can summon lightning blasts and other menacing abilities. Each character comes with a unique ability or two to master, and you’ll use them across the following modes:

Story – various boss mechanics and designs reflect the different chapters of the mythical martial arts story. Experience cinematic-style cutscenes and beautifully designed levels that immerse players in the action. Venture into the world of The Outcast through action-packed battles and explore the story from multiple perspectives

Duel – engage in high-intensity battles and adapt in the blink of an eye. By integrating other characters’ skills into the action roulette, players can gain a game-changing advantage. Use unique skills and strategies in a fair and competitive environment

Trial – conquer all the epic bosses that emerge throughout the story mode. Battle bosses grow stronger with each fight, and players must master different characters and battle styles to prevail

What is The Hidden Ones story?

Did you know that The Hidden Ones is actually based on a very popular anime? While The Hidden Ones will tell an original story, you might recognize familiar elements from Hitori No Shita: The Outcast. The beloved webcomic and manga, also known as Under One Person, will serve as the basis for The Hidden Ones’ story. According to developer Morefun Studios, The Hidden Ones will explore “a mythical world rooted in ancient Eastern myths and philosophies such as Taoism and Yin Yang,” all presented with an incredibly cinematic flair.

And there you have it, that's everything we can tell you about The Hidden Ones release date, but we'll add further information as we learn more.

