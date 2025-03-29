Kodaka’s new game, The Hundred Line, is fast approaching, and you can get started already, thanks to a new demo on both the Nintendo Switch and Steam. The demo covers the first week of the 100-day story, and you can transfer your progress to the full game on release.

The Hundred Line mixes the standard visual novel elements and themes of despair from Danganronpa games with a new tactical RPG playstyle, all wrapped in Kodaka’s signature art style. The story follows Takumi Sumino as he and 14 other students are forced by a mysterious entity known as Sirei to defend humanity at Last Defense Academy.

If you’ve read our Tribe Nine review and our Master Detective Archives: Rain Code review, then you know that we’re massive fans of Kodaka’s body of work here at Pocket Tactics, so this entry into the tactics game genre has us intrigued. Especially as, unlike in the Danganronpa series, death isn’t permanent in The Hundred Line, so we wonder where this game’s ‘despair’ will come from.

The Hundred Line launches on the Nintendo Switch and Steam on April 24, 2025, and you can pre-order the physical or digital deluxe editions now. The physical edition is stacked with goodies, including a metal pin, an art book, tons of character art cards, and an acrylic standee diorama.

That’s the lowdown on the demo for one of our most anticipated new Switch games for this year. If you’re also playing Kodaka’s wacky gacha game, make sure you check out our Tribe Nine tier list and Tribe Nine codes guide for more helpful information.