Danganronpa 4 may be off the cards, but this spiritual successor is even better

Sequels can be quite a tricky thing to navigate. Naturally, if you truly love something, it makes sense that you want more of it – but sometimes, for better or worse, that just isn’t in the cards. The Danganronpa games have seen so much success over the years, with the series cultivating a dedicated (sometimes too dedicated…) fanbase and earning itself an iconic cult status. However, as much as many of us would love to see a Danganronpa 4, it doesn’t look like we’re getting it anytime soon.

For those who don’t know, the series’ creator, Kazutaka Kodaka, left Spike Chunsoft back in 2017, instead setting out to co-found his own company, Too Kyo Games, alongside other talents including Zero Escape’s Kotaro Uchikoshi and Danganronpa artist Rui Komatsuzaki.

Since their departure, Spike Chunsoft has expressed interest in “further expanding the Danganronpa franchise with games in various genres and more” (as seen in this official news post), though there’s also been talk of the CEO not wanting to continue the series without Kodaka on board. And, while in an interview with us, Kodaka informed us that he “wants to do everything” including “mak[ing] a sequel to Danganronpa”, we’ve heard very little about the series since 2017’s Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony (unless you count the Danganronpa S: Ultimate Summer Camp spin-off that dropped back in 2021).

Since then, Too Kyo games has released the fascinating, neon-lit detective noir mystery game Master Detective Archives: Rain Code, and had a hand in both the Tribe Nine anime and game, though it wasn’t quite as involved in the latter as fans initially thought (you can learn more about this in our Tribe Nine interview with the game’s director). Instead, Kodaka and co. had set their sights on a whole new IP, and it delivers so much more than I ever dared wish for in a Danganronpa sequel, prequel, or spin-off.

If you’ve been paying attention to news surrounding this subject, you probably already know that I’m talking about The Hundred Line: Last Defense Academy – the new strategy game slash visual novel slash RPG slash simulation game slash “threat to the free time in your life” (as described by RPG Site) that the developer claimed has three times the amount of content as one of the Danganronpa games.

You may have also seen Kodaka’s somewhat tongue-in-cheek posts on social media proclaiming that it might just be the death of Too Kyo Games. This is likely due in no small part to the sheer amount of debt the company took on during its development. Obviously, this isn’t good news, but as far as I’m concerned it certainly acts as a testament to the amount of passion went into this project, with Kodaka telling Famitsu that the team is “risking their lives” for the game, and explaining to 4Gamer.net that “if it doesn’t sell well, we are prepared to go bankrupt and retire.”

So, what exactly is so special about The Hundred Line that makes it worthy of this level of sacrifice? Well, ultimately, it’s one of those things you’ve got to experience to fully understand, but I’ll start with a brief introduction to the game.

The Hundred Line: Last Defense Academy revolves around the theme of war. It takes place in a dystopian future, where Tokyo city is boiled down to a residential complex hidden beneath a protective dome. However, one day the residential complex comes under attack, and a group of teenagers find themselves plucked from their previously normal lives and thrown onto the frontlines.

Trapped in a high-tech school surrounded by a wall of undying flames, the students are led by an unusual mascot named Sirei, who informs them that they must protect the school and the residential complex from monstrous invaders for the next 100 days. If they survive that, they supposedly get to go home.

Similar to Danganronpa, The Hundred Line features a day-night system where you get to perform a certain number of actions per day. These include giving gifts to and hanging out with other students to increase your stats, VR combat training, a D&D-style exploration system beyond the wall of flames, and more. These systems also showcase Kodaka’s love for the Persona games, as every decision you make plays a part in your characters’ growth and the outcome of the game.

Speaking of which, when the team claimed that The Hundred Line has three times the content of a Danganronpa game in it, they weren’t lying – in fact, I feel that might be an understatement. I’ve already poured tens of hours into it, and I don’t think I’ve even scratched the surface. In a recent interview with DENMU, Uchikoshi stated that “there are 100 endings, and each of them is completely different,” highlighting that this was one of the first key features that Kodaka insisted on when they started the project.

While multiple endings are quite a common feature in visual novel games, 100 is certainly stretching the limits of the genre, and considering how much other content is in the game, I have no idea how long it will take me to get through all of them, even with fast-tracking measures and careful saves. But rather than intimidating me, I find that idea absolutely fascinating. After waiting nearly a decade for something to truly scratch that Danganronpa itch, having this much content packed down into one game without any need for additional DLC or microtransactions is dizzying.

But of course, quantity doesn’t always amount to quality. Luckily, everything I’ve experienced in the game so far has held up to or blown beyond my expectations. The story is intriguing, the gameplay is enjoyable and satisfying, and, of course, the characters are the shining stars that make everything so much better.

They really have all the charm I’ve come to expect after falling in love with all the Danganronpa characters, from the utterly unhinged (but lovable) Darumi Amemiya to the borderline incestuous Tsukumo twins, and the top-notch voice acting only enhances this. If I need to state it any more plainly, here you go – if you love Danganronpa, you’ll love the story and characters here.

Now, one thing that might put you off is the strategy combat. I know it’s not everyone’s vibe, and I was honestly a little unsure whether I’d enjoy it myself. However, instead of drawn-out tedium, The Hundred Line manages to channel old-school Fire Emblem vibes wrapped up in surprisingly well-paced action with a hefty dose of Dangan-flavored spice. From using the mysterious hemoanima to charge up your attacks to sacrificing one of your teammates to unleash a huge attack and boost your stats and rewards, it offers a strangely exciting experience that you don’t need to be a fan of strategy games to enjoy.

Aesthetically, The Hundred Line features that signature art style and vibe that immediately lets Danganronpa fans know they’re in safe hands. It’s vibrant but gritty, mixing its futuristic elements with some admittedly dated-looking UI that almost make it feel like a retro game in the year 2025, but as far as I’m concerned, it only adds to the charm. It really feels like a lost Danganronpa sequel through and through, only with more content and, to Darumi’s intense disappointment, no killing games.

So, if you’re still waiting for Danganronpa 4 all these years later, your wait is over. The Hundred Line: Last Defense Academy may not be the sequel, prequel, or spin-off we were expecting, but it’s honestly more than I could’ve wished for. I entirely understand why Too Kyo was willing to put so much on the line to get it out there, and I only hope it gets as much attention as its predecessor in the following years.

Now, if you'll excuse me, I have a whole heap of invaders to fight and endings to unlock.