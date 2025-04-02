Love it or loathe it, there’s no denying the impact that The Last of Us 2 continues to have on gaming today. A pillar of PlayStation’s extensive library, developer Naughty Dog and prominent Steam Deck port studio Nixxes are teaming up to deliver a worthy handheld experience for The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered. Not only are the studio duo keeping Steam Deck players in mind, but the new port also brings fresh settings specifically for Valve’s handheld.

Speaking to Game Informer in a recent interview, Nixxes’ PC project director Coen Frauenfelder details that it is “high priority for us making sure that this game is super scalable on different hardware, AKA the Steam Deck. [The] Steam Deck is such a niche market, but it’s so important.” At launch, The Last of Us 2 features Steam Deck presets that ensure the acclaimed action game runs at a stable 30 FPS without requiring further tweaks.

Frauenfelder is happy to see players experiment and share their settings, though, expressing that the developer sees “forum posts that say, ‘Hey, you can tweak this and this and you’re still able to hit 30, but then this makes it look a little bit better.’ We take the Steam Deck very, very seriously.” The Steam Marketplace officially verifies The Last of Us 2 Steam Deck port, following in the footsteps of PlayStation alumni like God of War: Ragnarok and Ghost of Tsushima.

Nixxes also shares development duties with Insomniac Games on Marvel’s Spider-Man 2’s PC port – here are the best Spider-Man 2 Steam Deck settings if you were wondering. With both of The Last of Us games available on Valve’s portable gaming console, Nixxes’ studio head Jurjen Katsman posits what Naughty Dog games it could port next. “We haven’t talked about it, and these things take a little while, but who knows? Maybe there’s a new project now at Naughty Dog, so who knows what will happen in the future. I think that the team would be crazy excited about that.”

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered launches on Steam Deck on Thursday, April 3, 2025.

For more of the latest mobile hardware and gaming news, whether you’re diving into the best Steam Deck games or new Switch games, follow us on Google News to stay in the loop.