The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild's impressive Switch 2 upgrade drops to its lowest price ever

As much as I adore older entries in the franchise, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild stands out as a generational turning point for Nintendo's exclusive series. A fresh start for newcomers, a revitalization for veterans, and a huge open world to explore full of fun and adventure - there's no wonder it's one of the best Switch games ever made. Now, it's available with a variety of improvements on the new Nintendo handheld, and you can get it cheaper than ever for a short time.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild was originally a showcase of the potential behind the first Switch console. Releasing alongside Nintendo's 2017 handheld and following the failure of the Wii U, there was a lot of pressure on the latest Zelda game at the time. However, considering this is almost ten years later, and we've got a Switch 2, it's pretty clear the game was a huge success, spawning a sequel and two Hyrule Warriors spin-offs related to the new timeline. The less time I spend discussing the branching timelines of Link's adventures, the easier my life is.

You play as Link, who awakens in a small chamber and is tasked with stopping Calamity Ganon, an evil force that plagues Hyrule and is currently sealed away at Hyrule Castle. It's up to you to find the Master Sword and use the Divine Beasts to finally defeat Ganon, and thanks to the handy Sheikah Slate, you'll also have plenty of cool tools to use, from freezing objects in place to arming remote bombs.

Breath of the Wild gives you that excellent sense of freedom, and you're able to go wherever you like in Hyrule pretty early on. However, what the game nails is the physics engine, which I don't think another game has ever nailed in the same way. Wooden swords can be set alight, allowing you to burn the grass around you and use it against foes, or thunderstorms will target metallic objects, which means you can throw your sword at an enemy and watch lightning do your job.

Most of Breath of the Wild's Switch 2 features seem pretty simple at a glance, but in reality, this upgrade is a huge improvement over the Switch version of the game. Improved framerate means I can't go back to the almost decade-old version, and better resolution means everything has more clarity - just one look out into Hyrule, and you'll see what I mean.

While it's based on the Switch version of the game as opposed to the new and improved Switch 2 Edition, our Breath of the Wild review scored the game an impressive 9/10, with Adam saying that "Breath of the Wild mustn't be forgotten, as it remains a tremendous open-world adventure that will forever be a turning point for the Zelda series."

