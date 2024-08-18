The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom is fast approaching, and as we prepare the Switch game’s debut, we’re already eyeing up a series of rewards that Nintendo has in store for players. If you’re somewhat of an amiibo connoisseur, then you’re in for a treat, as Nintendo plans to roll out a series of treats for players with an amiibo collection at the ready.

While Nintendo is yet to announce a new wave of tie-in amiibo figures for The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, it is possible that existing Zelda collectibles will grant you access to exclusive rewards in the new Switch game. According to a FAQ section on Nintendo’s website for the upcoming Zelda entry, it expresses that “in addition to items that will be useful for your adventure, you may also be able to get different colors of clothing that can be obtained in the game.” However, at this time Nintendo’s website doesn’t list any compatible amiibo’s for Echoes of Wisdom.

That certainly smells like the arrival of fresh batch of collectibles, though. It wouldn’t be the first time that Nintendo has integrated amiibo figures across the best Zelda games available, as Switch players can receive heaps of rewards through all the Tears of the Kingdom amiibo figures and Breath of the Wild amiibo sets too.

The latter array of collectibles adorned players with exclusive weapons, tools, and armor to utilize across Link’s adventures. With Link in need of rescuing in Echoes of Wisdom, Princess Zelda will need any and all help she can get as she takes on all the creepy baddies awaiting her.

It’s a welcome change to the franchise’s formula, and we’re eager to see if Nintendo will measure up to the hype when The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom release date arrives. Although, should you be eager to learn a cheeky secret about the game, the Echoes of Wisdom age rating appears to have revealed an awesome surprise early.

