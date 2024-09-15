Deleting games and shifting around your Nintendo Switch storage is never fun, but The Legends of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom file size won’t make it anymore painful. The latest entry into the Zelda franchise arrives September 26, 2024, and if you’ve been wondering whether this cutesy RPG will consume your micro-SD card, you don’t need to worry.

Following weeks of speculation regarding the new Switch game’s file size, the official Nintendo Switch eShop now confirms that The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom will only take up 5.4 GB of space on your handheld. Given that Echoes of Wisdom is a far smaller experience compared to the best Switch RPGs like Tears of the Kingdom, we anticipated that it’d clock between the 5 GB to 7 GB mark. It is possible this could be reduced with further patches, but as it stands, we’re happy with it landing just under the 6 GB mark.

Comparatively, Tears of the Kingdom consumed a hefty 18.2 GB. With its sprawling map and expansive improvements upon Breath of the Wild, Switch users had to put aside a considerable amount of space to enjoy one of the best open-world games, and easily one of the best Zelda games in the franchise. If you haven’t been keeping up with the latest of Echoes of Wisdom news, then let us get you to speed.

Instead of stepping into the shoes of Link, this time around you’ll be roaming around as Princess Zelda herself, as she gets her time to shine as an awesome heroine. The game was shown off in June’s Nintendo Direct showcase, so if you missed it, you can dive into our roundup too.

There isn’t long until The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom release date lands either, and luckily for you, you don’t need to wait to see how the game is stacking up. We recently had the chance to play the game early, so be sure to check out all our thoughts from our hands-on Echoes of Wisdom preview. You can also get a glimpse of what Echoes of Wisdom Amiibo rewards are potentially headed to the game in the future, too.

For more Zelda goodness, we’ve got everything you need to know about playing the Zelda games in order in the meantime.