We’re getting a new top-down game in Nintendo’s iconic series with the June Nintendo Direct presentation revealing a The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom release date. However, this game introduces a big twist on the classic formula. Link, everyone’s favorite swordsman, isn’t the hero this time around, with Zelda stepping up to the plate to save the warrior in the green cap.

Just from a brief look at the trailer, this new installment seems to have similar visuals to A Link Between Worlds and the Link’s Awakening remake, some of the best Zelda games from the series. In The Legend of Zelda: Echos of Wisdom, strange rifts are occurring all across Hyrule, taking Link, plus many other citizens of Zelda’s kingdom, with them. It’s up to the plucky princess to play the protagonist and bring them back from the abyss.

Not only are we getting a new Zelda game, but the Zelda-themed console so many of us have been hoping for. The Nintendo Switch Lite Hyrule Edition launches on the same day as Echoes of Wisdom, so you can pick up both at the same time. That’s my plan, anyway.

When is the The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom release date?

The Legend of Zelda: Echos of Wisdom release date is coming on September 26, 2024. If you want an idea of what to expect from gameplay starring Zelda, plus the Nintendo Switch Lite Hyrule Edition, check out the trailer below.

There you have it, all you need to know about The Legend of Zelda: Echos of Wisdom’s release date. To catch up on everything else you might have missed, see our Nintendo Direct June 2024 roundup, or remind yourself of the history of this series with our guide to all the Zelda games in order.