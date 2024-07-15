The Legend of Zelda Echoes of Wisdom is shaping up to be another banger for Nintendo Switch players. Princess Zelda herself is stepping up to deal out royal beat downs, all in the name of Hyrule of course. However, despite Nintendo initially claiming that this would be a solo Princess Zelda adventure, the game’s age rating has let slip a major secret: Link is playable.

Yes, it appears that Link will be rolling out his own brand of Hyrule justice to unsuspecting foes in the new Switch game. According to The Legend of Zelda Echoes of Wisdom’s age rating on the official ESRB website, it reveals that “as Link, players use a sword and arrows to defeat enemies; Zelda can use a magic wand to summon creatures (e.g., wind-up knights, pig soldiers, slime) for battle.” Many of you hardcore Switch players out there likely assumed that the new Zelda game would include our beloved Link, but hey, it could have been a bold choice for Nintendo to omit the franchise favorite.

It is unknown how much screen-time Link will get, though. The game’s premise is all about assuming the role of Princess Zelda as she “attempts to dispel rifts throughout Hyrule and rescue Link,” so Link’s presence could be one of the very last things you do. That’s unless Nintendo has other plans for us, and we’re breaking Link free earlier than initially assumed.

Sadly, the ESRB rating doesn’t give a clearer indication of his involvement. Perhaps Link is seen purely in cinematics? But it seems unlikely with the age rating suggesting players are directly using his trusty weapons.

Aside from Link’s welcome appearance, could Echoes of Wisdom join the ranks of the best Zelda games out there? There’s certainly a strong case for it, as the smaller-scale adventure already looks like heaps of fun. While Princess Zelda has been playable in the Hyrule Warriors franchise and the Super Smash Bros. series, seeing her take the spotlight is something we’d be keen to see more in future games.

