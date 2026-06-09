Nintendo finally reveals the Ocarina of Time remake

For the longest time, rumors have swirled around an Ocarina of Time remake, and, thanks to the June 2026 Nintendo Direct, we finally know that it's really happening, bringing joy to The Legend of Zelda fans worldwide. The Pocket Tactics team was more than a little divided on the prospect of the game appearing today, so I would like to take a moment to say that I'm vindicated.

The Legend of Zelda turned 40 earlier this year and, honestly, the celebration was a little lackluster to say the least, and that's what made me convinced news of the Ocarina of Time remake had to be coming. Nintendo can't let such a huge milestone pass by, and OoT remains one of the most beloved entries in the franchise.

Originally, Nintendo released The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time in November 1998 on the Nintendo 64, with it being the first Zelda game to embrace 3D graphics. Over the years, Ocarina of Time has appeared on numerous Nintendo consoles, including the GameCube and Nintendo 3DS, the latter of which is home to The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time 3D.

It turns out that you don't even need to wait that long to experience one of the best Zelda games of all time once more, with it due to release on the Nintendo Switch 2 later this year.

When is the Ocarina of Time remake release date?

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake comes to Nintendo Switch 2 later this year, though no exact date was given during the showcase.

So, what do you think? Were you expecting to see the Ocarina of Time remake today, like I was, or were you on the same page as the other members of the Pocket Tactics team? Either way, join the Pocket Tactics Discord and let us know. We can talk about all of the exciting announcements from the Direct.