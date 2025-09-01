This essential The Legend of Zelda book is a whopping 44% off right now

There's something special about the smell of a book and the stunning artwork that fills its pages, and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - The Complete Official Guide is no exception. It's beautifully crafted and makes a perfect coffee table centerpiece for any fan of Hyrule, whilst offering hands-on walkthroughs from crafting recipes to finding cave entrances. Right now, you can get it at 44% off at Amazon, which is good news for anyone just getting into the Nintendo Switch 2 edition of TOTK.

While you could just use our guides on the Tears of the Kingdom shrine locations or Tears of the Kingdom dragon locations, there's something very satisfying in knowing that you own a book filled with wisdom and insights about the game. Tears of the Kingdom is very much the kind of game that benefits from one of these, too, as it's so big, you probably won't find everything without it - and don't listen to anyone who says you're cheating if you use a book. Enjoy the game on your own terms.

In TOTK, you've got expansive main quests to complete, side adventures, weapons to collect, shrines to find, caves to explore, what feels like a billion Koroks to uncover, and that's still not everything. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - The Complete Official Guide covers mostly everything in its 498 pages of content. Although I always want to try and figure things out myself, this helpful step-by-step walkthrough certainly comes in handy when I've spent hours trying to find a Korok or when a shrine puzzle is frying my head.

One puzzle that had me pulling my hair out was the Kyokugon shrine. You have ten wells and four orbs, and you have to figure out what the correct sequence is. After trying what felt like every single combination with no luck, I invoked the help of the book. Turns out, all I had to do was look at the ceiling, and the location placements would be revealed. Easy.

What was even easier, though, was finding the instructions to solve the puzzle. The book has a wonderfully detailed contents page. With every subheading accompanied by an explanation of what that section covers. For instance, "inventory" covers "an all-encompassing catalog of everything that you can pick up, collect, fuse, wield, and wear in the game, with statistics and analysis." It never takes long to find what you need.

I headed over to the "shrines" section, flipped the pages till I reached the "shrine directory", before locating the shrine and flicking to the page indicated. Each mini shrine walkthrough tells you the coordinates, what type of shrine it is, i.e, puzzle, blessing, combat training, etc. It explains where the shrine is (along with a picture). You'll then get two more images and detailed instructions explaining how to complete the shrine - and that's for every single one.

I found the guide for recipes incredibly insightful. As a connoisseur of dubious foods, it meant I could refine my cooking skills and create meals that actually have an effect, rather than experimenting with a bunch of random body parts. I'm not saying it isn't fun to experiment, but when you're in a health bind as a Lynel has just kicked the crap out of you, you need hearts fast. For instance, any monster body part and a hearty lizard make a hearty elixir. If you need a stamina boost, make a honey crepe from an egg, cane sugar, honey, milk, and wheat. All the stuff I learned from the book.

And let's talk about how beautiful this book looks. With a hardcover, raised circular embossing, and foil Master Sword, the outside is very pretty. Throughout the book, as well as screenshots from the game, you'll come across artwork too. From hand-drawn Link and Ganon to Zonai constructs, this book has more beautiful art than the 3DS Louvre tour. It breaks up the text nicely, making its content much more digestible.

If you can't wait to get your hands on The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - The Complete Official Guide: Collector's Edition, head over to Amazon US now and get it for just $24.99. We aren't sure when this deal will end, so make the most of it while you can.

