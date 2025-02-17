The Legend of Zelda series is a great choice for those looking to dive into a gripping adventure, defying all odds against an opponent that seems undoubtedly stronger, but nothing encapsulates that more than Tears of the Kingdom. The follow-up to the brilliant Breath of the Wild, ToTK takes you back into the land of Hyrule as you survive and grow, and this excellent Switch game is now at an excellent price.

Regarded as one of the best Switch games, Tears of the Kingdom is nothing short of fantastic. A breathtaking world lies waiting for you to explore, and an engaging story that sees you take on pure evil is only strong thanks to the characters you’ll meet during your adventure, delivering an entry worthy of being called the best Switch RPG in recent years.

Like most entries in the series, you’ll play as Link. A mute protagonist with a heart of gold, you’ll find yourself within the beautiful cartoon-style world as you tackle plenty of Tears of the Kingdom enemies and, thanks to a handy new arm, use a variety of powers to not only fight off hordes of foes but also to survive the treacherous regions.

Even as someone who found myself having to play the start of Breath of the Wild three times before finally getting hooked into the experience, Tears of the Kingdom has an instant satisfaction. The opening is gripping, seeing the world completely turned upside down (literally), and the new mechanics – like building makeshift machines – add a lot of value to the gameplay.

If you’ve been keen on playing all of the Zelda games in order, Tears of the Kingdom isn’t one to miss. In our Tears of the Kingdom review, Ben Johnson awarded the game with an impressive 10/10, saying “It’s an excellent time, packed to the brim with beauty and joy, and there’s nothing like it on the Switch.” That’s no small praise, but if you’re worried that you may not love it as much as us, this is a great opportunity.

For a short time, you can grab The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom for just $44.99 / £44.99 at Woot! in the US and Amazon in the UK respectively. Switch players will know how rare Nintendo’s first-party games go on sale, and Tears of the Kingdom is such an excellent game that this isn’t a deal you’ll want to pass on.

Even if you’re waiting for the Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders before picking up any Switch games, this Tears of the Kingdom deal isn’t one to miss – especially as the upcoming console offers backwards compatibility. Either way, you’re getting a masterpiece of a game for the best handheld console, so you’re not losing out.