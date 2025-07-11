Get Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Switch 2 Edition cheap

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is currently 31% off at Woot! Nintendo games rarely budge in price, so this deal is unprecedented and not one to be missed. You can get this award-winning Nintendo Switch game for just $47.99, as opposed to $69.99, add on the $9.99 Switch upgrade, and it's $57.98 for the usually $79.99 Switch 2 edition. That's a big deal for whichever version you want to get.

In my opinion, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is the best Switch game. It takes all the elements from the best open-world games, like Breath of the Wild, and then tripled the exploration with the addition of the sky and the depths. I must confess, I am obsessed with lightroots, and I unlocked all of them before getting a quarter through the main story. Which leads on to my next point. If you want to explore Hyrule in all its upheaval, then you can. I'm playing this game incredibly out of order. I unlocked the Master Sword way before I was "meant to." I'm currently helping Addison fix his signs because why the heck not? The Demon King can wait! Massive loser.

You'll find TOTK has the same DNA as Breath of the Wild. You collect ingredients to cook up dubious food. Shrines are scattered throughout Hyrule, each offering a challenge. Once you have completed four shrines, you gain a heart locket or more energy on the stamina wheel. Unfortunately, the dreaded stamina bar survived. (Cries).

Where TOTK deviates is through the addition of new abilities, ultrahand, fuse, recall, and ascend. Weapons still break, but you can fuse items to upgrade their power and durability. Ultrahand allows you to move objects and build vehicles, yes, vehicles! Recall allows you to, well, recall something in time. If you see a rock fall from the sky, why not use recall to see where it goes? And then there's my favorite, ascend. This allows you to ascend upwards, "beam me up, Scotty" style. If you are stuck in a cave, you can go through its ceiling to the surface. These new mechanics offer a fresh new take on the BOTW formula, allowing you to explore Hyrule like never before.

In our Tears of the Kingdom review, Ben Johnson concludes, "The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is the best game on Nintendo Switch, a masterpiece of open-world sandbox design, and the best game in the series, at least in my books - it just feels more Zelda." I couldn't put it better myself.

