Everything announced at the Zelda 40th Anniversary Direct

We've been following the Hero of Time on his adventures for four decades now, and to celebrate, Nintendo hosted a special Zelda 40th Anniversary Direct, sharing all the latest from Hyrule. There are a couple of big projects on the horizon for the series, but what else does Nintendo have in store?

Back in June, Nintendo revealed The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake for the Switch 2, so we're pumped to learn more about Link's reimagined iconic adventure from the Nintendo 64. We've also got the live-action Zelda movie to look forward to in 2027, assuming it doesn't get delayed again.

Where can I watch the Zelda 40th Anniversary Direct?

You can catch up on the Zelda 40th Anniversary Direct on Nintendo's YouTube channel and website. We've also posted a handy link to watch it below. It premiered on September 8, 2026, at 7am PT / 10am ET / 3pm BST.

Every announcement from the Zelda 40th Anniversary Direct

Below, we've covered every major reveal from the Zelda Anniversary livestream so that you can get all the highlights from the series' celebration.

The Legend of Zelda movie

We got a logo reveal for the upcoming Zelda movie, aptly titled The Legend of Zelda. It's due to release on April 30, 2027, and according to Miyamoto, it's an original story that incorporates many aspects of the existing lore across the games.

Nintendo Museum and merchandise

If you visit the Nintendo Museum, you can celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Zelda series with commemorative ticket designs, a history board, a new photo op, and the opening of the Super Family restaurant. Miyamoto also showed off a huge range of new merch, including an ocarina, a new Link and Epona Lego Set, and Hasbro action figures.

40th Anniversary Concert Tour

Starting in Tokyo in 2027, you can hear the iconic music of The Legend of Zelda series in person as part of a commemorative anniversary tour. The concert series will also come to North America in February, Europe in April, and Australia in May.

Ocarina of Time remake

We got a sneak peek at the Kokiri Forest from the new Ocarina of Time remake, and Nintendo has completely overhauled the designs, adding hyperrealistic environments and an oddly impish Young Link design. Link can also jump using a button for the first time in the game's history, which may sound simple, but this wasn't part of the Nintendo 64 addition, which used automatic jumping.

In terms of modern features, you can now fully control the camera around Link, and he is able to swim if he falls in the water. We also got to see the outside and inside of the Great Deku Tree, the game's first dungeon. Navi helps Link to fight a Deku Baba, showing off his swordplay and item use with Deku Nuts.

Hyrule Field is vast and beautiful, showing off just how far we've come between the Nintendo 64 era and now. Tons of the NPCs have additional dialogue to add character, and you can explore a lot more of Hyrule Castle than previously. A fun new feature for this remake is that you can use the Nintendo Switch 2's microphone to play the ocarina by humming a tune that Link already knows, or even playing a physical ocarina into it!

Finally, Nintendo revealed that the release date for the Ocarina of Time remake is November 5, 2026. You can pre-order the physical copy of the game right now to get your hands on the special textured foil cover art packaging, while stocks last.

Zelda Notes for Ocarina of Time

Following the app's use in Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom, Nintendo has added Zelda Notes compatibility to the Ocarina of Time remake. It tracks your day's progress with highlights and screenshots, offers hints for gossip quests that you can exchange for ocarina scores, and lets you play a digital ocarina freely. You can even make your own scores and share them online using QR codes.

Think you're a Zelda expert? Take the Ocarina of Time quiz to explore over 2,000 trivia questions once per day, or spend in-game rupees to try again.

New amiibo

Grab two new amiibo for your collection, featuring the new models of Young Link and Young Zelda. These come out in 2027 and unlock retro-themed masks for Link in the game.

The Legend of Zelda 40th Anniversary Nintendo Switch 2

Nintendo finally gives us a themed Switch 2 console with the Zelda 40th Anniversary console. It features green and gold motifs on the Joy-Con 2s, and a stylish gold print on the dock that mimics the Triforce. You can also grab a matching Pro Controller 2 and carry case. All of these products launch on October 29, 2026.

That's everything that Nintendo revealed during the Zelda 40th Anniversary Direct. Let us know what you're most excited about in the Pocket Tactics Discord server, and join us there tomorrow for a Watch-Along of September's Nintendo Direct.