It's a big week for The Legend of Zelda fans, as three iconic games celebrate anniversaries within a few days. We recently had the Ocarina of Time remake grace our Nintendo Switch 2s, but chances are, most people have finished it already. So perhaps these anniversaries will inspire a new playthrough…

First up is Skyward Sword. Originally released on the Nintendo Wii in 2011, the game arrived between November 18 and 24, depending on where you're in the world. Skyward Sword added a huge new load of lore to the series, being the first story in the Zelda timeline. We meet the earliest forms of Link and Zelda, along with their feathery loftwing friends, and Fi, the iconic spirit of the sword.

Next, we have Twilight Princess. This came out on the GameCube and Nintendo Wii on November 19, 2006, and offered a look at a different timeline from the Wind Waker story. The game is part of the darker, 'child era', set after Majora's Mask, and follows the events of Link fighting against the Twilight Realm.

Still with me? Well, there's another anniversary going on, too. A Link to the Past was released on November 21, way back in 1991, for the SNES. You can also play it on the Nintendo Switch Online service if you don't happen to have many vintage consoles lying around. It also leads to A Link Between Worlds on the 3DS.

In terms of where A Link to the Past ties into the timelines, it's a far-off prequel to the original Legend of Zelda and is known to be the start of the 'defeated hero' timeline where Ganon returns.

So, are you going to hop back into Hyrule's lore? We can help you figure out where to start with our guide to the Zelda games in order and picks of the overall best Zelda games.