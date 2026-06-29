The Lost Adventures codes June 2026

Use our The Lost Adventures codes to stock up on keys, fruits, and arrows without spending a penny, and fill your pockets with extra yen. This Jojo's Bizarre Adventure-inspired battlegrounds fighter is brutal if you don't have a stand, so make that your first priority and redeem these codes to grow even stronger.

We look for new The Lost Adventure codes frequently, so bookmark this page and check back the next time you need some extra pocket money.

Here are all the new The Lost Adventures codes:

MonaLisa - one chromo key (new!)

- one chromo key (new!) REQUIEM - 5k yen, one chromo key, one common key, and three common fragments (new!)

- 5k yen, one chromo key, one common key, and three common fragments (new!) Sub2Amin - four common fragments, one common key, two chromo fragments, five locacaca fruit, and five strange arrows

- four common fragments, one common key, two chromo fragments, five locacaca fruit, and five strange arrows Sub2KuroUsagi - 20k yen, one common key, ten locacaca fruit, and ten strange arrows

- 20k yen, one common key, ten locacaca fruit, and ten strange arrows Sub2DanFodi - 12k yen, one common key, ten locacaca fruit, and ten strange arrows

For even more freebies across your favorite Roblox games, check out our list of Roblox codes next.

How do I redeem The Lost Adventures codes?

Redeeming The Lost Adventures codes is pretty simple. All you have to do is:

Join the TLA Community and like the game

Open The Lost Adventures in Roblox

Hit Play

Tap the Menu button under the health bar

Select Codes

Copy and paste one of our codes into the box and hit Use Code

Enjoy your freebies!

What are The Lost Adventures codes?

The Lost Adventures codes are special passwords that the developer, TLA Community, releases to reward players. These codes tend to coincide with game updates, significant milestones, and bug fixes. Some permanent codes advertise content creators dedicated to the game. These codes give you extra yen to spend on resources, and keys, arrows, and locacaca fruit to help you progress without defeating any bosses.

Is there a The Lost Adventures Discord server?

Yes, there is an official The Lost Adventures Discord server. You can join the server by clicking here to read the latest update logs, take part in giveaways, and chat with your fellow players.

Is there a The Lost Adventures Trello?

Yes, The Lost Adventures has an official Trello board. You can find it by clicking here and read all about the game's stands, items, quests, and more.

How do I get more The Lost Adventures codes?

The best way to get more The Lost Adventures codes is to bookmark this page and check back often. The developer scatters codes across various social media platforms and Discord channels, so it's better to let us do the hard work of finding and verifying codes, so you can work on your stand mastery.

Expired codes:

CharmyGreen

NOTUPDATE

rizzler

HappyEaster!

STARBOUND

10KLIKES

SORRYFORDELAY1

SORRYFORDELAY2

THANKSFOR6KMEMBERS

THANKSFOR4KMEMBERS

THANKSFOR1MVISITS

COMPENSATION

EmotesIssue

THANKSFOR500KVISITS

ItsSummerTime!

SpringTime!

WEAREVERYSORRY

THANKSFOR100KVISITS

THEREWORKISHERE

Make sure you bookmark this page and check back again soon for even more of the latest The Lost Adventures codes.