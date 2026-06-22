The Mimic codes June 2026

Redeem all the new The Mimic codes in the Roblox game right here, and grab free spirit to spend on emotes.

the mimic codes - a charcter standing in a library
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Prepare to get lost in four scary stories in this Roblox game, and make sure you use the new The Mimic codes for some freebies in the game to help you survive. In each of the four tales, you're in a place that looks familiar but feels off, and have to deal with things that go bump in the night.

Thankfully, the codes we've found below provide you with spirit to spend in the store, on items that will assist you.

Here are all the new The Mimic codes:

  • RAGERELEASE - 800 spirit (new!)

We keep up to date with all the new Roblox codes, which you can see in our guide here - so go and grab some goodies!

how to redeem the mimic codes in the Roblox game

How do I redeem The Mimic codes?

Here's how to redeem these codes in The Mimic:

  • Launch The Mimic in Roblox
  • Head to the glowing circle with 'CODES' written above it in the lobby area
  • Press E
  • Type or paste in a code one at a time into the box
  • Hit enter
  • Enjoy your freebies!

Where can I get more The Mimic codes?

Codes don't often release for The Mimic, but when they do, they're posted by members of CTStudio, the team behind the game. Keep this page bookmarked, as we'll add all of the new codes when they appear, so you can get more spirit to spend.

Is there a The Mimic Discord server?

You can join the official Mimic Discord server by following this link. Here, you can find information about the latest updates and chat with other players. New codes do also get announced here, but to save you searching (as there isn't a codes channel), keep an eye on this guide.

You can usually find Holly roaming through Teyvat or Hyrule. She's big on Nintendo, Hoyoverse, and indie games. Animal Crossing is her ride-or-die. She plays too many farming games. She got started doing freelance lists for GameRant and Roblox pages for VG247, and producing Genshin Impact builds for Gfinity. Her biggest achievement to date is getting her Pikmin 4 score on adverts across the UK. She can, and will, lay some hot takes out if you let her but sticks to correct opinions like arguing what the best wireless chargers and stylus phones are, and which gacha game is the best (it’s Genshin. Or Wuthering Waves. Or Honkai Star Rail). She also owns a really cute lizard.

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