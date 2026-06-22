The Mimic codes June 2026

Prepare to get lost in four scary stories in this Roblox game, and make sure you use the new The Mimic codes for some freebies in the game to help you survive. In each of the four tales, you're in a place that looks familiar but feels off, and have to deal with things that go bump in the night.

Thankfully, the codes we've found below provide you with spirit to spend in the store, on items that will assist you.

Here are all the new The Mimic codes:

RAGERELEASE - 800 spirit (new!)

We keep up to date with all the new Roblox codes, which you can see in our guide here - so go and grab some goodies!

How do I redeem The Mimic codes?

Here's how to redeem these codes in The Mimic:

Launch The Mimic in Roblox

Head to the glowing circle with 'CODES' written above it in the lobby area

Press E

Type or paste in a code one at a time into the box

Hit enter

Enjoy your freebies!

Where can I get more The Mimic codes?

Codes don't often release for The Mimic, but when they do, they're posted by members of CTStudio, the team behind the game. Keep this page bookmarked, as we'll add all of the new codes when they appear, so you can get more spirit to spend.

Is there a The Mimic Discord server?

You can join the official Mimic Discord server by following this link. Here, you can find information about the latest updates and chat with other players. New codes do also get announced here, but to save you searching (as there isn't a codes channel), keep an eye on this guide.