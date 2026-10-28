The Outlast Trials shadow-drops on Nintendo Switch 2

Change your Halloween plans, folks. The Outlast Trials has shadow-dropped on Nintendo Switch 2, bringing Red Barrels' psychological horror experience to the handheld as of, well, right now. If you've ever wanted to be chased through a nightmare facility while playing in handheld mode, today's your lucky day.

First released in 2024, The Outlast Trials takes the franchise in a new direction, letting you face its terrifying experiments alone or team up with up to three friends. Naturally, things don't get any less disturbing with company. Set during the Cold War, the new Switch game sees you abducted by the Murkoff Corporation and forced to participate in unethical experiments involving brainwashing and mind control.

Your goal is to survive the Trials and complete your supposed therapy, although Murkoff's idea of treatment leaves quite a bit to be desired. As you'd expect from any Outlast game, fighting isn't your best option. Instead, you'll need to hide from enemies, run when things get dangerous, and use tools to improve your stealth, slow pursuers, and create chances to escape.

You'll also unlock upgrades and perks to suit your playstyle, customize your patient, and decorate your personal cell between Trials. According to the game's eShop listing, the Nintendo Switch 2 download weighs in at 46GB, so make sure you've got enough storage before getting started. Just remember that Nintendo Switch Online is required for online play.

I've sunk a few hours into this over the last year with friends, and it's a proper good laugh. There's plenty of variety when it comes to the grizzly trials, from gnarly fairground terrors to uncomfortable industrial settings. When you're not getting the life scared out of you, I recommend relaxing with a nice game of Chess in the game's hub area.

If you've been searching for a new horror game to play with friends on Nintendo Switch 2, The Outlast Trials is worth giving a try. Just don't expect Murkoff to make your stay particularly pleasant.