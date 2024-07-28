With everything from thrilling Nintendo Switch games to all those shiny trading cards, it is safe to say that The Pokémon Company is having a good time lately. Sure, we all know that this multimedia giant is raking in the dollars. But if you need more affirmation that business is good for all things Pokémon, then this new report from License Global is a $10.8 billion reminder.

Alongside the likes of Warner Brothers, Mattel, Hasbro and other retail giants, The Pokémon Company found itself a comfy spot in the “top ten global licensors of 2023” in License Global‘s latest earnings report. Sitting at a respectable sixth place, the report praises the mobile game and trading card titan for its “commitment to evolution and innovation, offering unique content and experiences that sustain momentum and excite fans.”

In first place, perhaps unsurprisingly, is The Walt Disney Company with an absolutely staggering $62 billion in revenue across movies, TV, games, and more. Following a recent string of announcements at San Diego Comic Con and the success of Deadpool and Wolverine straight out of the gate, that stack of cash is only getting bigger. We’re reaping some benefits from this though, especially with those gnarly Fortnite Deadpool Wolverine skins.

While 2023 didn’t see a new Switch game addition to the Pokémon franchise, players have been treated to new Pokémon haunts in other ways. Pokémon Scarlet and Violet expanded its world greatly with the arrival of The Teal Mask and The Indigo Disk DLC packs.

We loved it for bringing us several new Pokémon Scarlet and Violet legendaries, because you can truly up your Pokédex, can you? Elsewhere on the free mobile game front, Pokémon Go continues to be an on-the-go experience unlike any other. When combined with our handy Pokémon Go codes list, the fun just keeps on rolling.

Of course, we’re all wondering and asking the biggest question of them all: ‘Will we get a new Pokémon game in 2024?‘. With the Nintendo Switch 2 on the horizon, it is likely that we’ll learn more about Pokémon Legends: Z-A in the months to come. The good news is that you can dive into all the free Pokémon games on Switch and mobile until that coveted handheld installment arrives.