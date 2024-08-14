Today, Netmarble announced The Seven Deadly Sins: Idle Adventure launch, further expanding the series across iOS and Android. The game is available worldwide in 174 countries and gives you a chance to engage with the series in a more casual environment than The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Idle Adventure takes the fan-favorite characters from one of the best mobile RPGs and chibifies them, creating a casual, idle gameplay loop with a one-tap draw system and a focus on collecting. Netmarble’s 2024 profits are already booming thanks to the success of Solo Leveling: Arise, and this new release is sure to continue its success thanks to the IP’s large fanbase.

To celebrate the game’s launch, Netmarble is running an array of welcome events where you can earn tons of free rewards to get you started. The first rate-up summon event features Dragon Sin of Wrath Meliodas and Fox Sin of Greed Ban and runs from now until August 27. Check in daily for 14 days to earn up to 2.5k hero summon tickets, 5k diamonds, and four legendary heroes, and earn even more by completing daily missions.

If you pre-registered for The Seven Deadly Sins: Idle Adventure, you can expect even more hero summon tickets in your inbox as a thank you from Netmarble. Grand Cross currently has over 60 million players worldwide, so we’re eager to see if this chibi idle version has the same success.

That’s everything you need to know about The Seven Deadly Sins: Idle Adventure’s launch. If you’re an anime and webtoon fan, make sure you check out our Tower of God: New World tier list, our Solo Leveling: Arise tier list, and our complete list of the best anime games on Switch and mobile next.