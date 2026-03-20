The Seven Deadly Sins Origin tier list March 2026

Our The Seven Deadly Sins Origins tier list not only tells you the best characters, but also how you can reroll to get who you want straight away.

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The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin 
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Wondering who you can rely on? We can help you discover the right characters for you with our The Seven Deadly Sins Origins tier list. Not every hero is worthy of the title, so we're here to let you know who's likely to help you be victorious, and who's got a good chance of letting you down. We can also tell you how to do a The Seven Deadly Sins Origin reroll, just in case you don't get who you want the first time around.

Our help doesn't stop here either, as we also have a The Seven Deadly Sins Origin codes guide in which you can find all sorts of freebies to help out on your adventure.

The Seven Deadly Sins Origin tier list

To form our rankings, we mix our own experience with the thoughts of the community. However, it isn't an exact science, and you may well prefer a character that we don't hold in very high regard, and that's okay - the whole point of games like this is there's something for everyone. Use who you like and enjoy it.

Rank The Seven Deadly Sins Origin characters
S Diane (Axe), Drake (Greatsword), Elaine (Staff), Elaine (Wand), Hendrickson (Longsword), Jericho (Lance), King (Grimoire), King (Staff), Meliodas (Axe), Meliodas (Dual Swords), Tristan (Dual Swords)
A Bug (Grimoire), Diane (Countess), Elaine (Grimoire), Griamore (Sword and Shield), Guila (Lance), Guila (Rapier), Howzer (Gauntlets), King (Wand), Mannie (Longsword), Mannie (Staff), Meliodas (Longsword), Tioreh (Wand), Tristan (Greatsword), Tristan (Longsword)
B Diane (Nunchaku), Dreyfus (Lance), Dredin (Rapier), Drake (Longsword), Drake (Staff), Gilthunder (Sword and Shield), Gilthunder (Longsword), Griamore (Sword and Shield), Howzer (Nunchaku), Jericho (Rapier), Mannie (Dual Swords), Slader (Axe), Slader (Greatsword), Tioreh (Grimoire)
C Bug (Axe), Bug (Dual Swords), Dredin (Axe), Dredin (Sword and Shield), Dreyfus (Longsword), Dreyfus (Rapier), Gilthunder (Lance), Griamore (Gauntlets), Griamore (Nunchaku), Hendrickson (Dual Swords), Hendrickson (Lance), Howzer (Lance), Slader (Nunchaku), Toreh (Staff)
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How do I do a The Seven Deadly Sins Origin reroll?

Like many gacha games, there's a way to reroll in 7DS Origins if you don't get the character you want. However, it does require creating a new profile every time:

  • Create an account
  • Play until the gacha system is available
  • Pull on the banners
  • If you're not happy, repeat the first three steps
    • If you like the result, you can just carry on with the game

There you have it, hopefully our The Seven Deadly Sins Origin tier list and reroll guide helps out on your adventure in Britannia.

Kayleigh got her journalistic start at PocketGamer.biz and PCGamesInsider.biz before joining GameRant as a list writer. In May 2021, she joined Pocket Tactics as a Staff Writer, stepping into the Deputy Editor role in November 2022. A lover of all things Nintendo and mobile, she also enjoys taking long walks with Geralt of Rivia while she’s not playing Pokémon, Life is Strange, Poppy Playtime, Dead by Daylight, or FNAF, that is. Failing that, she’s probably searching for new Roblox giveaways or testing out the latest OnePlus and the best gaming phones. For more of her words, head to The Loadout and Wargamer. Oh, and she doesn’t think that Skyrim is a good RPG, she has the audacity to think it’s boring.

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