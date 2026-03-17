The Seven Deadly Sins Origin codes March 2026

These The Seven Deadly Sins Origin codes provide a helpful boost for the beginning of the game, offering plenty of free cash, exp, and hero draws to nab you as many iconic characters as possible. Use these 7DSO codes before they expire to make your mark on Britannia!

Much like other open-world gacha RPGs, there are tons of systems to wrap your head around, each with its own currency. These codes offer freebies in practically every category, so they're a great resource for new players.

Here are all the new 7DSO codes:

WELCOMEORIGIN - five regular hero draw tickets, ten supreme mastery exp, ten supreme enhancement stones, ten supreme refinement stones, and 50k gold (new!)

ORIGINX - one regular hero draw ticket and 50k gold (new!) (expires April 30, 2026)

ORIGINDISCORD - one regular hero draw ticket and three small cube key bundles (new!) (expires April 30, 2026)

ORIGINSTEAM - one regular hero draw ticket and ten premium mastery exp (new!) (expires April 30, 2026)

For more awesome portable adventures, check out our lists of the best mobile games and best Switch games next.

How do I redeem The Seven Deadly Sins Origin codes?

There are two different ways to redeem 7DSO codes, depending on which platform you're playing on.

Here's how to redeem 7DSO codes on PC and Android:

Open The Seven Deadly Sins Origin

Select the menu in the top right corner

Tap the settings cog

Click Account at the bottom of the list

Select the Use button next to Redeem Coupon

Copy and paste one of our codes into the box and hit Use

Enjoy your freebies

Here's how to redeem 7DSO codes on iOS and PS5:

Open The Seven Deadly Sins Origin

Select the menu in the top right corner

Tap the settings cog

Click Account at the bottom of the list

Copy your unique PID

Open the official coupon page

Enter your PID to verify your account

Copy and paste one of our codes into the box and hit Use

Enjoy your freebies

Is there a The Seven Deadly Sins Origin Discord server?

Yes, there is a Discord server for The Seven Deadly Sins Origin. You can join the server by clicking here to read the latest patch notes and dev diaries, contact customer support, and connect with other players in text and voice chat.

How can I get more The Seven Deadly Sins Origin codes?

Netmarble tends to post its coupon codes on the official The Seven Deadly Sins Origin social media pages, which you can find below:

However, we're always on the lookout for new 7DSO codes, so all you really need to do is bookmark this page and check back often to grab the latest freebies in-game.