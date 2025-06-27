This Simpsons game is 22 years old, now I need a Nintendo Switch 2 remaster

I love The Simpsons. It brings me comfort, because no matter how old I get, I'll never be as old as that beloved cartoon. That, and I kinda live for Bart and Homer's shenanigans. So, as a lifelong honorary citizen of Springfield, it shouldn't surprise you to learn that I'm also a huge fan of games involving my favorite yellow family. 22 years ago today, The Simpsons: Road Rage released on the Game Boy Advance, and I long for that kind of fun once more.

Initially, Road Rage came out on the PlayStation 2, Xbox, and GameCube in 2001. However, the GC and Xbox versions didn't arrive in Europe until 2002, with the handheld platform version following the following year. Don't get me wrong, The Simpsons: Road Rage doesn't qualify as one of the best GBA games, but it offers a certain sense of nostalgia, and you know what, it's still quite fun today, even if it's just a Crazy Taxi clone. Radical got in trouble for it, after all.

While it's nothing ground-breaking and, in the grand scheme of things, it doesn't offer the best experience, there's just something special about driving around Springfield, giving lifts to your favorite characters, and forgetting about the speed limit. I can still hear the sound of the horn in Homer's car. No, I'm not talking about the pink Sedan. I'm talking about The Homer, that god-awful car the Simpsons' patriarch designed for his brother in the episode 'Oh Brother, Where Art Thou?'

Like many of The Simpsons games, Road Rage is a license to print money, if only Disney would realize that. Yes, Disney games, Marvel games, and Star Wars games are fun, but Homer and family are, too, and all they need are some remasters. Road Rage is widely regarded as being one of the best games in the franchise, though that is admittedly due to what came after it.

You see, without The Simpsons: Road Rage, we probably wouldn't have The Simpsons: Hit and Run. I've been dreaming of a Hit and Run Switch port for a long time, and I'm even more desperate to see these Simpsons games get a new lease of life on the Nintendo Switch 2. Disney could even have them released as a collection; it seems to be doing wonders for companies like Konami and Capcom with the Castlevania games and Mega Man games.

It's been 22 years since the release of Road Rage on the GBA and Hit and Run, while the last console game in the series is from 2007, which means we haven't had a new Simpsons game on a Nintendo device for 18 years. Then, to make matters worse, EA made the unpossible decision to shutter The Simpsons: Tapped Out back in January.

