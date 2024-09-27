EA shuts down The Simpsons mobile game? That’s unpossible!

The Simpsons: Tapped Out is being shut down by EA, and we couldn’t be sadder. We’re as upset as you, honestly. The thought of not being able to return to our own personal version of Springfield is cause for outcry. EA is due to remove Tapped Out from app stores this Halloween, but you’ll still be able to play until the game officially goes offline on January 25, 2025. So, you have a little time to say goodbye, at least.

EA recently revealed the news in a Facebook post, and according to their announcement, the game saw over 300 updates, 800 different characters, and almost 1.5k questlines during its 12-year run across both Apple and Android devices. We still have plenty of the best city builder games to quench your thirst, but we’re deeply saddened to have to remove it from our list. Maybe you can recreate Springfield in Minecraft, and let its legacy live on.

It’s a pretty shocking announcement, especially considering the fact we only just got a new update. ‘A Bart Future’ ran from mid-August to September 18, and barely a week and a half later, we learn that The Simpsons: Tapped Out is no more. It’s a cruel world, truly. We were all expecting to enjoy another Halloween update, akin to the animated show’s infamous spooky season episodes, but alas.

EA hasn’t given any reasoning to their decision outside of the initial announcement, so we don’t know if the game might reappear in some other capacity. Or, maybe it’ll simply evolve, as most video games tend to do nowadays in order to keep up with the real-life meta. There’s even points in The Simpsons: Tapped Out where a shooter is discussed, so maybe EA is just gearing up for a new phase of the title.

But as it stands, you should get your fix as soon as possible. Be warned, though, because there’s a current issue with the in-game currency to donut conversion. EA is aware of the problem and is actively investigating it, despite the shock reveal of their intent to sunset the game. But maybe hold off on buying more donuts for now, so you can send the game off in style before the new year.

We hope that it isn't the complete end, and we're still waiting for The Simpsons: Hit and Run to receive a long overdue remake.