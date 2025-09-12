The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is coming, and we don't have long to wait

After months of speculation, it's official: Nintendo's cap-wearing mascot is coming back to the big screen in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie. Given how much we loved the first film, we can't wait to catch up with Mario, Luigi, Peach, and even Bowser, as we leave Mushroom Kingdom behind and head for the stars.

Unfortunately, we didn't get much in the way of details from the reveal of The Super Mario Galaxy Movie during the September 2025 Nintendo Direct. However, we do know that much of the cast from the first film is returning, including Chris Pratt as Mario, Charlie Day as Luigi, and Jack Black as Bowser.

When is The Super Mario Galaxy Movie release date window?

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie release date window is set for April 2026. We don't have an exact date yet, but we'll keep our eyes on Nintendo's social media channels for any updates going forward.

Is there a The Super Mario Galaxy Movie trailer?

While there isn't a full The Super Mario Galaxy Movie trailer yet, you can check out the teaser from the September 2025 Nintendo Direct below.

That's all the information we've got so far surrounding The Super Mario Galaxy Movie. To pass the time until the release date comes around, be sure to check out our guides to the best Switch games and the best mobile games while you're here.