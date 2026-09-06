The Veil codes September 2026

Use these The Veil codes for a head start in the labyrinth - you'll certainly need it. Crawling with terrifying creatures and other players who are out for blood, any extra help you can get from a rare race perk is appreciated. Plus, some fun cosmetics are always a nice bonus.

We look for new The Veil codes regularly, so bookmark this page and check back the next time you fancy rerolling your race and don't want to break the bank.

Here are all the new The Veil codes:

VERITYBOMB - three race rerolls (new!)

- three race rerolls (new!) RELEASE - six race rerolls and a party hat (new!)

There are tons of other Roblox games out there with codes to claim, so visit our master list of Roblox codes next for more freebies.

How do I redeem The Veil codes?

You need to follow a couple of extra steps to redeem codes in The Veil, so here are some instructions:

Launch The Veil in Roblox

Join the BlackstarDW Studios Roblox group

Create a character

Follow the short tutorial

Tap the tiny shopping cart icon beneath your health bar

Select Codes

Copy and paste one of our codes into the slot and hit Enter on your keyboard

Enjoy your freebies!

What are The Veil codes?

The Veil codes are special passwords from the developer, Blackstar Studios, that unlock extra items in-game for free. These tend to be cosmetics and race rerolls to customize your character, and they appear alongside major game updates.

Is there a The Veil Discord server?

Yes, there is an official Discord server for The Veil. You can click here to join the server and access the latest updates, community news, polls, and opportunities to share your fan art.

How do I get more The Veil codes?

The easiest way to get more The Veil codes is to bookmark this page and check back often. Official codes are hard to find, and wouldn't you rather spend your time growing in strength and taking down enemies in the labyrinth? That's why we're here to find and verify codes on your behalf.