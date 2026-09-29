This is how many rounds of Gwent you need to win to buy Geralt's wardrobe in The Witcher 3

As you're traveling from Velen to Vizima, you may find yourself in situations where Geralt needs different clothes in The Witcher 3. No, really, it can happen. More than once, actually. You're also going to want better armor to deal with harsher foes that you, as a Witcher, must go and deal with.

However, you'll need some money to furnish Geralt's wardrobe. But how much? What if you want all of the clothes available to you? Every cuirass and pair of breeches - well, we've worked it out. One of the best ways to make a little spending money in the game is to play Gwent, and we've factored this in. When playing, you can bet between one and ten crowns for each match, and if you win, you get double your bet. So if you win after betting one crown, you get two crowns back, whereas if you win after betting ten, you get 20.

If you want to buy every available clothing item that costs money, keep reading to see how many rounds of Gwent you'll need to win to afford it all. But first, we should look at the available catalogue of clothes that Geralt can get. Let's start off with the full sets, shall we? These include armor, trousers, boots, and gauntlets.

Nilfgaardian Armor set - 452 crowns

- 452 crowns Temerian set - 1,040 crowns

- 1,040 crowns Skellige set - 4,717 crowns

Some smaller sets, without body armor, are as follows:

Axeman's set - 373 crowns

- 373 crowns Hunting set - 252 crowns

- 252 crowns Tracker's set - 290 crowns

Then, we move on to the separate pieces. Looking at the shoe department, to buy eleven pairs of shoes, including Radovid's Slippers, elegant Nilfgaardian shoes, and festive Skellige slippers, it'll cost you 1,824 crowns. To go with your new shoes, you'll need some trousers. You can purchase four separate pantaloons that don't pertain to any sets, which will cost you 426 crowns. The options include Skellige breeches and Lyrian hardened leather trousers to survive some extra wear and tear.

Now for the most important, and most expensive, section of the wardrobe. The armor. Breastplates, aketons, gambesons - you name it, it's here. There are twelve items you can buy across the kingdom, with the likes of the Belhaven Brigandine, Oathbreaker armor, and the Cidarian Cavalry armor, depending on your taste. To buy them all, you're going to need to spend 7,266 crowns. Lastly, it gets cold out there - so stock up on three purchasable pairs of gloves (well, gauntlets) for 328 crowns.

In total, it'll cost you 16,968 crowns to buy all of Geralt's outfit options. Just the purchasable ones, that is - there are more, but we'll get to that in a moment.

So if you're keeping your finances in check and are only betting one crown, you'd need to play 8,484 rounds in order to earn enough through wins of two crowns. Now, let's say you're a big spender, betting ten crowns at once. You only need to play 849 Gwent games, and you'd have 12 crowns left over to spend on, say, a small meal.

As we mentioned, there are more craftable sets on top of the options you can buy - for which you may need to purchase some diagrams or DLC - including the Viper, Wolven, Ursine, Griffin, and Feline sets. These have Enhanced, Superior, Mastercrafted, and Grandmaster versions, along with Legendary versions of those four, too. Basically, if you want to absolutely max out Geralt's clothing options… you'll be at it for a while.

If you do want to play Dress to Impress with Geralt, you should definitely get The Witcher 3 upgrade on Nintendo Switch 2, as it is stunning and brings the game up to modern standards. Plus, it makes Geralt look extra fine.