All these years, The Witcher 3 has remained strong, but the time is approaching for CD Projekt Red to move on from it once and for all. As the developer moves into production on a Cyberpunk 2077 sequel, it's ensuring that one last The Witcher 3 update wraps up the game's content on a high note. At least for players on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, anyway, with no word of Nintendo Switch 2 support.

Addressing the forthcoming patch for The Witcher 3 in a new blog post, CD Projekt Red expresses that "later this year, we will release one more patch for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. This update will introduce cross-platform mod support across PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S via mod.io." With a unified modding ecosystem to use, the developer hopes that "creating, sharing, and enjoying mods will be easier and more accessible."

It's a fantastic way to celebrate the open-world game's tenth anniversary, but it looks like the Nintendo Switch 2 won't benefit from the same treatment. There are plenty of new Switch games and previous titles getting Nintendo Switch 2 editions, and I'm surprised to see that CD Projekt Red isn't giving The Witcher 3 a makeover akin to its next-gen iterations on other platforms.

Of course, the studio's focus is on launching Cyberpunk 2077 on the handheld right now, but a little Witcher love goes a long way. The Witcher 3's Nintendo Switch port is undoubtedly impressive, bringing its gargantuan world to the small screen, even if performance isn't entirely perfect. Personally, I opt to play it on portable game consoles like the Steam Deck or ROG Ally if I'm taking Geralt's adventures with me.

With the benefit of enhanced hardware within the Nintendo Switch 2, the tenth anniversary feels like the ideal time to give it one last overhaul on handheld, too. Recently, CD Projekt Red noted The Witcher 3 as a key learning point for the Cyberpunk 2077 Switch 2 port.

CD Projekt Red is set to appear at Summer Game Fest on June 6, 2025. While it's likely the developer is there to promote Cyberpunk 2077's Switch 2 launch, maybe there are some secret reveals coming our way. We're also expecting to see IO Interactive lift the veil on Project 007, and the debut of a new ARC Raiders beta, too.

For more of the latest mobile hardware and gaming news, whether you're diving into Steam Deck titles or the best Switch games, follow us on Google News to stay in the loop.