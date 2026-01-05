New The Witcher 3 DLC may be coming, so now is the time to save 82% on the Complete Edition

Ask one about what RPGs are worth your time, and I'm sure nine out of ten people will recommend The Witcher 3. CD Projekt Red's sprawling 2015 epic is still going strong a decade later, with a loyal fanbase continuing to dive back into Geralt's adventures. While the Cyberpunk 2077 studio may be hard at work crafting the next entry, there could be a brand new The Witcher 3 DLC coming to the game this year. If that's the case, then you should consider picking it up while it's super cheap.

I mean, I'll be pretty surprised if you don't already own it. CD Projekt Red frequently offers discounts on The Witcher 3. However, if you somehow don't fall into that category, then the good news is that Loaded is slicing 82% off the RPG's price. Currently, The Witcher 3 Complete Edition for desktop and handheld PC is just $12.19/£8.99. Reduced from $67.99/£49.99, this version of the game includes every previously released DLC pack, including the highly acclaimed Blood and Wine expansion.

If you thought The Witcher 3's roughly 50-hour story is plenty enough to chew on, then how about another 30 hours' worth of content to sink your teeth into? Want to battle knights in tournaments? Relax in your very own vineyard? That's just a taste of what Blood and Wine contains. Yet, for years, many of us thought that this DLC marked the last piece of post-launch content for The Witcher 3. According to Eurogamer, one more expansion is due to drop in 2026.

In a recent report from the outlet, filmmaker Borys Nieśpielak claims in numerous email exchanges that several independent sources back that CD Projekt Red is planning to release a third The Witcher 3 expansion later this year. He also highlights a statement from CD Projekt Red's chief financial officer, Piotr Nielubowicz. This comes from a transcript of the studio's Q3 earnings reports.

Nielubowicz expresses that "given our current progress, there is a chance that new content hinted upon in recent calls and reports may see release in the coming year." It's an admittedly vague statement, but it's better than nothing. An additional story pack for The Witcher 3 makes sense in the build-up to The Witcher 4.

It isn't like CD Projekt Red is averse to supporting its titles thoroughly, too. Just look at Cyberpunk 2077 for proof of that. Either way, now is the time to give The Witcher 3 a try, especially as it's fully Steam Deck-verified. It also runs on other portable gaming consoles, such as the Asus ROG Ally and Lenovo Legion Go, with ease.