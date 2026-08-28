The Witcher 3's Switch 2 port ushers in a new era with unprecedented mod support

We're still reeling from the announcement of a huge new, and free, update for The Witcher 3 on Nintendo Switch 2 - but today, we've got even more good news: we're officially getting mods. On the Switch. Madness.

In an official REDStream during Gamescom 2026, the CD Projekt Red team talks about additions coming to the console when the next-gen update goes live at the end of September. You can watch the full stream here, which goes into plenty of detail about Geralt's souped-up adventures.

The game is getting a lot of tweaks to make it fit better on the Switch 2. Mouse and gyro controls are coming to improve aiming - especially with weapons- in both handheld and docked (with a Pro Controller) modes, along with motion controls that allow you to immersively look around your surroundings as Geralt.

Better than that, you can control Roach with motion controls! Simply flick the Joy-Cons like real reins, and off he goes. If you lose him, you can raise the right Joy-Con, and Geralt whistles for his iconic horse. You can also pump the brakes by pulling your 'Cons as you would with real-life reins to slow him down. This horse-girl is very happy.

But most importantly: we're getting mods. Like, real, actual mods ON the Switch. While Minecraft has the Marketplace content and Skyrim has its Creation Club, The Witcher 3 is doing the unthinkable and letting players download mods from browser pages.

In the stream, the team speaks to Paul from Mod.io and Moritz from Yigsoft about how it works. The team confirms that mods are coming to consoles in the remaster and are cross-platform. Hoods, cloaks, glowing eyes - you name it, you can add it. "I think the real reason we play [The Witcher] is dress-ups," says Paul, and I really agree.

The only restriction is that mods have to be within the guidelines of the first party - so Nintendo in this case - other than that, it's the same "whether it be PC or Switch 2," Moritz says.

There's not long to wait now until the upcoming Switch game update, so we'll see you all in Velen very soon.