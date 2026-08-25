The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt comes to Switch 2 ahead of the new expansion

Finally, I knew this was coming, and at Gamescom 2026 Opening Night Live, CD Projekt Red finally confirmed it: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is heading to Nintendo Switch 2 in the form of a remaster, which is also free to existing owners on other platforms, and while that alone is exciting, the brand-new DLC, Songs of the Past, will also be making its way onto the hybrid console when it launches next year.

Wild Hunt is the best The Witcher game out there, and it's honestly one of my favorite games of all time, so knowing that I get to join Geralt once more brings me nothing short of pure joy. Being able to see Yennefer, Triss, and Ciri again is a treat, too. The Witcher 3 is already available on Nintendo Switch, with the Complete Edition featuring Hearts of Stone and Blood and Wine - though it's not exactly complete anymore.

Following the launch of Cyberpunk 2077 on Nintendo Switch 2, The Witcher 3 was an obvious choice to bring to the console, especially with The Witcher 4 on the way. It gives me hope that the next main installment will be on NS2 at launch.

When is The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Remastered release

Wild Hunt makes its way onto Nintendo Switch 2 on September 29. As Songs of the Past isn't due to release until 2027, that gives you plenty of time to work through the main story, Hearts of Stone, and Blood and Wine.

CD Projekt Red promised to give us more details about the third Wild Hunt expansion, Songs of the Past, later this summer. So far, we know that you once again play as Geralt, who's trying to help his adoptive daughter once more, and that there's a good chance it'll set up the events of Ciri's adventure in The Witcher 4.

If you want to gush over The Witcher and Geralt, or talk about the other announcements in today's Nintendo Direct, make sure you join us over on the Pocket Tactics Discord.