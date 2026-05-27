I can't wait for the new Witcher 3 DLC, but where is the Switch 2 version?

Oh boy. CD Projekt Red just made my year, formally announcing the brand new The Witcher 3 DLC, titled Songs of the Past. Without Question, the Polish studio is one of the very best in the world when it comes to expansions, with Blood and Wine being my favorite ever DLC and Cyberpunk's Phantom Liberty being a close second.

The Witcher games and their expansions are huge, so I anticipate losing at least another 20 to 30 hours of my life to Songs of the Past at a minimum. When rumors began to swirl earlier this year, I put together some theories for the upcoming DLC. While I'm wrong about us playing as Ciri, I absolutely think it's going to set up the events of The Witcher 4, as we know it's about Geralt trying to save The Witcher 3's Ciri. I knew his retirement in Toussaint with Triss or Yen wouldn't last.

For the time being, details on the project are scarce, though we know it's a collaborative effort between CD Projekt Red and Fool's Theory. Something I can't help but take notice of, however, is that the Nintendo Switch 2 isn't among the announced platforms, with the studio revealing that Songs of the Past is coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox SeriesX/S, and Xbox. This is very surprising to me, especially as The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Hearts of Stone, and Blood and Wine are all available on Nintendo Switch.

I haven't lost all hope of joining The Witcher 3's Geralt (my honorary husband) for his next adventure just yet, though. You see, while there's no mention of NS2 for the new expansion or The Witcher 4, CD Projekt Red launched both Cyberpunk and its DLC, Phantom Liberty, on the console last year, clearly showing that the studio has interest in bringing its games to more players. Not only that, but it's actually one of the games that shows just how good the hardware is.

More details about Songs of the Past are coming in late Summer 2026, with it due to release in 2027, and I honestly think a Switch 2 announcement could be part of that - It's actually a shame that we know about it now, rather than seeing it for the very first time at Summer Game Fest next week. Who knows, maybe we'll still get a brief teaser trailer for it, if not at SGF, perhaps Gamescom in August.

So, what do you think? Are you as excited for the new The Witcher 3 DLC as I am? Head over to the Pocket Tactics Discord and let us walk the path together. Please, I need other Witcher fans to geek out with.