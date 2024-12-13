We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

Ciri is back in The Witcher 4, but will it be on Nintendo Switch 2?

CD Projekt Red gave the world its first look at The Witcher 4 at The Game Awards 2024, and we can't help but hope it comes to the Switch 2.

The Witcher 4 Nintendo Switch 2 - a close up of Ciri's face
In a huge surprise early announcement at The Game Awards 2024, none other than Ciri, a beloved Witcher character, appeared in our first look at The Witcher 4. Yes, that’s right, CD Projekt Red dropped what might just be the highlight of my entire year as a lifelong Witcher fan.

The trailer begins with Ciri saving a girl and sending her home before engaging in a fight with a monster. One of the best The Witcher characters has clearly grown into a fine Witcher, wielding her swords and medallion with pride. Oh, how I can’t wait to join her on her adventure – as much as I love The Witcher’s Geralt (he’s my husband, even if he doesn’t know it), Ciri deserves her own outing.

By the end of the trailer, it’s clear that the world is still full of evil, as Ciri states, “There are no gods, only monsters.” You speak the truth, my friend. Admittedly, the chances of us seeing this on Nintendo’s current console are pretty much zero, but what about the Nintendo Switch 2?

The Witcher 4 isn’t releasing any time soon, and we know the next bit of hardware is due next year, according to Nintendo itself. Plus, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is on Nintendo Switch, giving me hope that we will see Ciri on the Nintendo Switch 2 in time, even if it’s not at launch.

If, like me, you now feel the need to pay Geralt, Triss, and Yennefer, make sure you check out our list of all The Witcher games you can play on Switch and mobile.

