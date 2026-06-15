We might be getting a new game in The Witcher series, here's what we know

I love the sound of any upcoming The Witcher game, but I’m keeping my expectations tempered with this one.

the witcher mobile game news - geralt with an emoji next to him
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Imagine if there were a new game in The Witcher series that not only brought back Geralt, but also let us play together, too. If this appeals to you, then you may be in luck. This update comes from a report by MP1st, but the source the site uses isn't credited, so maybe take it with a grain of salt for now.

According to MP1st, CD Projekt Red is currently developing an upcoming free-to-play action RPG with a focus on co-op, set in The Witcher universe. The game should come to mobile and PC.

The unnamed source says that the story takes place in 1230, when Geralt was but a wee man. He's still a Witcher, though. You don't get to play as him, sadly, but you can make your own customizable character. Other details that MP1st mentions include a skill system in the game, a classic Witcher-y setting of forests and villagers, and different schools making an appearance.

Previous mobile games in the Witcher series include Thronebreaker (which is also available on Switch and PC), Gwent: Rogue Mage, Gwent: The Witcher Card Game, and The Witcher Adventure Game. So, this wouldn't be the first time CD Projekt Red has introduced Geralt to Apple and Android.

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This new project isn't out of the realm of possibility, but we'll need to wait for more information - from an official or at least credited source - before we get properly excited. Though it's true that CD announced that it was working with Scopely to develop a game within "one of CD Projekt's IPs," so this could be it.

That, or we're getting Monopoly: Go-ralt of Rivia. I mean, I'd play it.

You can usually find Holly roaming through Teyvat or Hyrule. She's big on Nintendo, Hoyoverse, and indie games. Animal Crossing is her ride-or-die. She plays too many farming games. She got started doing freelance lists for GameRant and Roblox pages for VG247, and producing Genshin Impact builds for Gfinity. Her biggest achievement to date is getting her Pikmin 4 score on adverts across the UK. She can, and will, lay some hot takes out if you let her but sticks to correct opinions like arguing what the best wireless chargers and stylus phones are, and which gacha game is the best (it’s Genshin. Or Wuthering Waves. Or Honkai Star Rail). She also owns a really cute lizard.

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