We might be getting a new game in The Witcher series, here's what we know

Imagine if there were a new game in The Witcher series that not only brought back Geralt, but also let us play together, too. If this appeals to you, then you may be in luck. This update comes from a report by MP1st, but the source the site uses isn't credited, so maybe take it with a grain of salt for now.

According to MP1st, CD Projekt Red is currently developing an upcoming free-to-play action RPG with a focus on co-op, set in The Witcher universe. The game should come to mobile and PC.

The unnamed source says that the story takes place in 1230, when Geralt was but a wee man. He's still a Witcher, though. You don't get to play as him, sadly, but you can make your own customizable character. Other details that MP1st mentions include a skill system in the game, a classic Witcher-y setting of forests and villagers, and different schools making an appearance.

Previous mobile games in the Witcher series include Thronebreaker (which is also available on Switch and PC), Gwent: Rogue Mage, Gwent: The Witcher Card Game, and The Witcher Adventure Game. So, this wouldn't be the first time CD Projekt Red has introduced Geralt to Apple and Android.

This new project isn't out of the realm of possibility, but we'll need to wait for more information - from an official or at least credited source - before we get properly excited. Though it's true that CD announced that it was working with Scopely to develop a game within "one of CD Projekt's IPs," so this could be it.

That, or we're getting Monopoly: Go-ralt of Rivia. I mean, I'd play it.