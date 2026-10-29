Talking Treasure Planet, pastries, and Persona 5 with The Witch's Bakery team

There are enough scares in the world for now, so I decided to take a more wholesome route for Halloween. I've been playing The Witch's Bakery, an adorable game about… well, baking, but also helping to heal people's emotions through tasty pastry goods.

It inspired me to talk to the team behind the game - Sunny Lab - to find out more about how it was created, any inspirations, the cute merch, and most importantly: pastries. I spoke to Charlotte Gailledreau, Co-Founder and Creative Director of Sunny Lab, to find out more about where The Witch's Bakery came from.

Pocket Tactics: What was the idea or inspiration behind The Witch's Bakery? In a social media post, you mentioned Kiki's Delivery Service as an inspiration - was it anything specific, or was it the whole vibe?

Charlotte Gailledreau: At first, it was mostly about the aesthetic and the overall vibe. But as we talked more about it, we realized there were several themes in this Ghibli movie that we found really interesting. We wanted to create a world where witches are extraordinary, but not supernatural, a bit like astronauts, for example! So, having them live in our modern society also meant thinking about how they interact with the rest of society and how they use their abilities to help non-magical people.

We really loved the idea of Kiki, a young witch who puts her skills at the service of others. The movie also explores finding your place in society and the transition to adulthood, including burnout. These are themes we also explore in our game.

Similarly, you mentioned Persona 5 - which parts of the epic RPG went into the game? The Heart Palace and cat friend feel like Morgana and the Palaces, but was there anything else?

The companions and their Heart Palaces are definitely the most obvious references! But one of the things we love most about the Persona series is how it creates these everyday, slice-of-life moments, where the extraordinary lives of the main characters blend into their daily routine. This contrast between magic and ordinary life is something that really interests us. We wanted players to feel like they could belong in this world and believe in what happens in it. We love the idea of having simple, everyday moments that make the magic feel like a natural part of daily life.

Who or what was the design inspiration for the main character? Lunne reminds us of Stella from Spiritfarer with the fabulous hat.

We created Lunne's design with our concept artist, Gary Vanaka. He is the one who came up with the idea of her iconic hat croissant! Hugo and I had many discussions early on about the role of the hat in our world. It is a very Western trope, and since witches in our universe can come from anywhere in the world, we really questioned whether it made sense to keep it. In the end, we decided to keep it, despite its traditional Western imagery, because it helps reinforce the fantasy of being a witch and makes the game's promise immediately recognizable: Paris, baguettes, and witches!

While the game definitely gives mostly cozy vibes, would you define it as a 'cozy game' with the inclusion of the Heart Palaces?

Yes, we would! We wanted to create a cozy world where we could talk about important topics like mental health, the place of emotion in society, burnout, or loss… We believe we can talk about those issues while still leaving room for humor, friendship, and little moments of happiness. We want to inspire people by giving them hope and showing that it is possible to imagine a better world. We also think this contrast allows us to approach these themes in a gentler way, without making them seem any less serious. Regardless of the thematics, we also wanted the gameplay to remain simple and approachable, designed to complement the narrative rather than challenge the player. So, for us, The Witch's Bakery is still a cozy narrative adventure!

Not all of the game's NPCs are human, and some have spectral beings around them - how did you decide which, what, and who to add in?

These spectral creatures are called Regrets in our universe. They are kind creatures from the Aside, a magical world connected to our own. They feed on the overflow of emotions that people release when they refuse to express them. They are only trying to help, and in a way, they can delay someone's emotional breakdown, but they cannot prevent it. In the game, these creatures show that the person they accompany has been repressing their emotions.

The smaller ones, like the creatures we find in the bakery or the one accompanying Judith, are part of the world and bring a little more variety to the experience. They let the players know that something is off, but with a bit of magic, it's going to be ok. However, these creatures can change shape and size, and when they do, they become a signal for Lunne, and for the players, that the person they accompany is carrying something much heavier inside. The Regrets accompanying the characters at the center of each chapter are therefore bigger and have different forms, reflecting the weight of the emotions these characters have been repressing.

Also, what inspired the design of the emotion critters? They're shaped like the Pokémon Musharna, or Drippy from Ni no Kuni.

We wanted to represent emotions through colors and elements. For example, sadness is connected to blue and water. But we also wanted the emotions to have a recognizable overall shape, so players could easily understand which emotion it represents and distinguish it from the other creatures living in the Heart Palaces. We went through many different iterations before agreeing on the long-nosed masked creatures we have today. I was especially drawn to the idea of a mask forming around a repressed emotion. I really liked this visual idea of something hidden inside taking a physical form!

Your floating companion Orio is like a pink witch's cat. Was there any specific design inspiration here? Any characters they're like in particular?

Hugo [Sahuquet, Narrative Director and Co-Founder of Sunny Lab] and I are huge fans of Treasure Planet, a Disney animated movie that we think is very underrated! Actually, our first real conversation was about this movie. It immediately created a connection between us, which grew into a friendship long before we founded Sunny Lab together. So, we wanted to pay tribute to this movie that brought us together in a way!

Orio is a Morph, a creature that can take any shape. In their natural form, Orio looks like Morph from Treasure Planet! But staying in that form is a bit like being naked for those creatures, so they take another shape to get dressed. And fun fact: Orio probably wouldn't really identify as a cat, haha!

Can we expect any more merch like the digital cookbook? For instance, can we buy replicas of the hat?

Haha, that's a wonderful question! We really hope so! For our Kickstarter campaign, we promised a cookbook, an artbook, an OST, a series of postcards, and stickers. All of these rewards are currently in production, and our backers will receive them before the end of the year. If people enjoy the game and its universe, we hope we will be able to make these items available to everyone, and maybe even create an Orio plushie or other collectible items for our community! And for ourselves too, haha! We have so many ideas!

To finish up, I asked what the team behind The Witch's Bakery's favorite pastries or types of bread were. Mine is an almond croissant (called an excellent choice by Charlotte), and here are their choices:

Charlotte : Chocolatine!

: Chocolatine! Hugo: Chausson aux pommes

Chausson aux pommes Lévannah: Pain au chocolat

Pain au chocolat Jérémy: Kouign-amann

Kouign-amann Lilian: Chausson aux pommes

Chausson aux pommes Mélanie: Pastel de nata

Pastel de nata Axel: Pain aux raisins

Pain aux raisins Lov: Fougasse with bacon and cheese

Fougasse with bacon and cheese Solène : Pain suisse

: Pain suisse Alyx: Petit pain

Petit pain Max: Canelé

Canelé Jean-Philippe: Cookie

Now, I'm off to go find an apple-filled pastry and then dive back into the bakery. You can too, as the indie game is now out on Nintendo Switch, Switch 2, and verified on Steam Deck.