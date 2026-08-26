The Wolf Among Us Remastered gets a release date, and it's sooner than you think

We finally have a The Wolf Among Us Remastered release date, and we don't have long to wait at all to dive back into Telltale Games' masterpiece. Honestly, this might be among the most exciting news to pop up so far in Gamescom season, and that's including all of the announcements we saw during Opening Night Live last night.

The episodic game initially released across five installments from 2013 to 2014, garnering a loyal fan base that longed to see a sequel, with those hopes being dashed for a long time after Telltale's closure. Of course, the studio made a comeback, announcing a sequel and a remaster earlier this year.

Telltale promises enhanced visuals, making Fabletown even more stunning for both new and returning players. Along with improved frame rates and other features, the remaster includes over an hour of bonus content, including interviews with the cast and a behind-the-scenes look at the game.

When is The Wolf Among Us Remastered release date?

The Wolf Among Us Remastered is due to release on October 29, 2026, across various platforms, including the Nintendo Switch and Switch 2.

If you want to get a good look at what to expect from the game when it releases just before the spookiest day of the year, I highly recommend checking out the trailer. So, what do you think? Will you be checking out The Wolf Among Us Remastered? Let us know on the Pocket Tactics Discord.