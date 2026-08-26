The Wolf Among Us Remastered gets a release date, and it's sooner than you think

An October release makes it a must-have this spooky season.

Wolf Among Us remastered: a close up of a werewolf
Kayleigh Partleton Avatar

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The Wolf Among Us Remastered 
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We finally have a The Wolf Among Us Remastered release date, and we don't have long to wait at all to dive back into Telltale Games' masterpiece. Honestly, this might be among the most exciting news to pop up so far in Gamescom season, and that's including all of the announcements we saw during Opening Night Live last night.

The episodic game initially released across five installments from 2013 to 2014, garnering a loyal fan base that longed to see a sequel, with those hopes being dashed for a long time after Telltale's closure. Of course, the studio made a comeback, announcing a sequel and a remaster earlier this year.

Telltale promises enhanced visuals, making Fabletown even more stunning for both new and returning players. Along with improved frame rates and other features, the remaster includes over an hour of bonus content, including interviews with the cast and a behind-the-scenes look at the game.

When is The Wolf Among Us Remastered release date?

The Wolf Among Us Remastered is due to release on October 29, 2026, across various platforms, including the Nintendo Switch and Switch 2.

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If you want to get a good look at what to expect from the game when it releases just before the spookiest day of the year, I highly recommend checking out the trailer. So, what do you think? Will you be checking out The Wolf Among Us Remastered? Let us know on the Pocket Tactics Discord.

Kayleigh got her journalistic start at PocketGamer.biz and PCGamesInsider.biz before joining GameRant as a list writer. In May 2021, she joined Pocket Tactics as a Staff Writer, stepping into the Deputy Editor role in November 2022. A lover of all things Nintendo and mobile, she also enjoys taking long walks with Geralt of Rivia while she’s not playing Pokémon, Life is Strange, Poppy Playtime, DBD, or FNAF, that is. Failing that, she’s probably searching for new Roblox giveaways or testing out the latest OnePlus and the best gaming phones. For more of her words, head to PCGamesN, The Loadout, and Wargamer. Oh, and she doesn’t think that Skyrim is a good RPG, she has the audacity to think it’s boring.

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