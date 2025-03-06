Them’s Fightin’ Herds is perhaps the most adorable fighting game I’ve ever seen, and while $20 on Steam isn’t too bad, the Epic Games Store is making sure you can all give the game a go by giving it away for free over the next week.

From March 6 until March 13, you can redeem the fighting game, and as it’s Steam Deck verified, you can be sure that you can play it on one of the best portable gaming consoles. However, you may have to jump through a couple of hoops to get the EGS launcher on your PC handheld, something that tends to be a bit easier with the best Steam Deck alternatives. Still, Epic’s free games make it more than worth the effort, regardless of your device.

Forget games like Mortal Kombat and the debate of who would win in a fight between Scorpion and Sub-Zero. I want to know who’s going to win between a llama and a cow. One has sheer strength on its side, while the other is likely to spit and fight dirty, so it’s anybody’s game, really.

Them’s Fightin’ Herds features various game modes, including PvP, a story mode, tutorials, and training. Though, talking from experience, it doesn’t matter how long you spend learning how to use a character; you still revert to a button-mashing fiend when the bell tolls. Speaking of characters, there’s a diverse roster with new animals arriving periodically via free updates.

The Epic Games Store is on a roll with its free games, giving away F1 manager last month and allowing mobile players to pick up two of the best Star Wars Games, KOTOR 1 and KOTOR 2, for free until March 20. If you have yet to do so, I highly recommend you check them out, as my Knights of the Old Republic review can attest to just how fantastic they are.

Remember, you only have a week to snap up Them’s Fightin’ Herds for free, and then your only option is to buy the game for $20, be it on the Epic Games Store, Steam, or even the Nintendo Switch. If this isn’t the game for you, our lists of the best Switch games and the best Steam Deck games have some great portable suggestions.