I hope THQ Nordic's rebrand brings Epic Mickey: Rebrushed to mobile

Formed to bring more PC and console games to mobile.

THQ Nordic Mobile announcement: Spongebob running from King Triton
Kayleigh Partleton Avatar

Updated:

Epic Mickey: Rebrushed SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom 
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Longtime developer HandyGames, a subsidiary of THQ Nordic since 2018, is rebranding as THQ Nordic Mobile. As the name indicates, this publisher is all about bringing premium experiences to the small screen. Your favorite PC and console games could end up on mobile very soon.

That's the whole point of this transition: there's a team whose sole purpose is to speed up the development of mobile ports. Of course, THQ Nordic is no stranger to seeing its games end up on the small screen, with SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom being a prime example of porting an adventure to the small screen.

THQ Nordic Mobile will work to bring other games from the THQ Nordic portfolio to mobile. It's a move that's becoming increasingly popular among publishers and developers, with triple-A games like Tomb Raider, Resident Evil, and Death Stranding all getting ports to the small screen.

However, there's still a team in the company that will continue to operate under the HandyGames umbrella, focusing on game development while also offering support in porting games with THQ Nordic Mobile.

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What do you think of this news? Hopefully, it leads to new entries for our best mobile games guide. I'm personally hoping that Epic Mickey can travel in my pocket at some point.

Kayleigh got her journalistic start at PocketGamer.biz and PCGamesInsider.biz before joining GameRant as a list writer. In May 2021, she joined Pocket Tactics as a Staff Writer, stepping into the Deputy Editor role in November 2022. A lover of all things Nintendo and mobile, she also enjoys taking long walks with Geralt of Rivia while she’s not playing Pokémon, Life is Strange, Poppy Playtime, DBD, or FNAF, that is. Failing that, she’s probably searching for new Roblox giveaways or testing out the latest OnePlus and the best gaming phones. For more of her words, head to PCGamesN, The Loadout, and Wargamer. Oh, and she doesn’t think that Skyrim is a good RPG, she has the audacity to think it’s boring.

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