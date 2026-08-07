I hope THQ Nordic's rebrand brings Epic Mickey: Rebrushed to mobile

Longtime developer HandyGames, a subsidiary of THQ Nordic since 2018, is rebranding as THQ Nordic Mobile. As the name indicates, this publisher is all about bringing premium experiences to the small screen. Your favorite PC and console games could end up on mobile very soon.

That's the whole point of this transition: there's a team whose sole purpose is to speed up the development of mobile ports. Of course, THQ Nordic is no stranger to seeing its games end up on the small screen, with SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom being a prime example of porting an adventure to the small screen.

THQ Nordic Mobile will work to bring other games from the THQ Nordic portfolio to mobile. It's a move that's becoming increasingly popular among publishers and developers, with triple-A games like Tomb Raider, Resident Evil, and Death Stranding all getting ports to the small screen.

However, there's still a team in the company that will continue to operate under the HandyGames umbrella, focusing on game development while also offering support in porting games with THQ Nordic Mobile.

What do you think of this news? Hopefully, it leads to new entries for our best mobile games guide. I'm personally hoping that Epic Mickey can travel in my pocket at some point.