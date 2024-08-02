Every announcement from the 2024 THQ Showcase

We love a good stream that shows off some exciting games, and this year’s THQ Showcase didn’t disappoint, showing that the company has numerous games in the works, one of which is set to release next month. Sure, we already knew about a couple of these games, like Epic Mickey and Gothic Remake, but we didn’t see Wreckfest 2 coming, nor did we anticipate a brand-new IP that’s ready to return us to the golden age of platforming.

While not every game got a confirmation of platforms, a few of them did, and it thrills us to see that the likes of TitanQuest II are coming to Nintendo Switch. While we can’t wait to dive into the iconic Disney game known as Epic Mickey, we knew that Rebrushed was on the way, though that doesn’t mean we didn’t get some new information that has us eagerly awaiting the release date.

Where can I watch the THQ Showcase?

The 2024 THQ Showcase aired on August 2, at 11:45am PT (7:45pm BST) and you can watch the stream back on the official THQ Nordic YouTube channel.

THQ Showcase 2024 highlights

Here are all of the announcements from the THQ Showcase:

Wreckfest 2

For those of you who are unfamiliar with Wreckfest, it’s a racing game that’s considered to be a spiritual successor to FlatOut. It’s all kinds of chaotic, and it looks like the sequel is ready to embrace the mayhem, too, taking everything that makes the first game so enjoyable and cranking it all the way up to 11. As ever, the name of the game looks to be aggression, as you ram into your opponents in a bid to be number one. Unfortunately, with no release date, we don’t know how long we may have to wait to get our hands on this one.

The Eternal Life of Goldman

Here is a brand-new IP that’s sure to excite those of you who enjoy Mega Man games and Castlevania games, as The Eternal Life of Goldman looks to have a similar feel with its classic side-scrolling and platforming gameplay. What stands out to us is how stunning the game looks, but that’s hardly surprising given it’s completely crafted by hand with 2D techniques.

Seeing sharks attached to a ceiling with a wrecking ball swinging between them is certainly interesting, and we can’t wait to see what upgrades we can get for our cane. The Eternal Life of Goldman looks like a good time, but we don’t have a release date for this one yet – we do know it’s coming to Nintendo Switch, though. This is one to keep an eye on if you like fables and fairytales, as it draws a lot of inspiration from them.

Epic Mickey: Rebrushed

We all know about Epic Mickey: Rebruished; it looks absolutely delightful, and we can’t wait to play it when it comes out on September 24, 2024. All of that classic platforming action is back, as are the bosses and enemies you must fight as you work to restore harmony to some very familiar worlds. However, what is different is the amount of collectibles on offer, with each level featuring more secrets than the original. Plus, for those of you who love a good photo shoot, there’s a photo mode in Rebrushed, though you need to play through the game to unlock new filters.

One of the biggest draws of the original game is the Nintendo Wii’s gyroscope controls, and luckily for Switch players, those are an option once more in Rebrushed. PlayStation 5 players can also use gyroscope controls if they choose.

TitanQuest II

We didn’t get a release date, but we did get a very good look at TitanQuest II, which is coming to Nintendo Switch, so that’s even better. This game looks to be an ARPG in every sense of the word, featuring character customization, an assortment of gear, armor, and weapons, and the ability to combine masteries, which gives you total freedom to create the hero of your dreams.

Set in Ancient Greece, there are all sorts of enemies for you to face from the Greek mythos from various factions, all of which have the ability to complement each other in battle, forcing you to be a bit more strategic when engaging in combat. Oh, and the music is inspired by Ancient Greece, too, and from what we can hear in the trailer from the showcase, it’s sublime.

Gothic Remake

Okay, I think it’s fair to say that the Gothic Remake has been a long time coming, and judging by what we saw at the THQ Showcase, it embraces what makes the original so special while bringing it up to modern standards – the first one did come out in 2001, after all. It’s essentially a life-simulation RPG, allowing you to explore a vast world, completing various jobs and quests. It appears as though your choices matter, too, so think about that before setting fire to anything. We don’t currently have a release date for Gothic Remake, nor do we know whether or not it’s coming to Nintendo Switch.

And that concludes the announcements from the 2024 THQ Showcase. If you need a way to pass the time while you wait for these games, check out our picks for the best Switch RPGs and best mobile RPGs – there’s an adventure out there for everyone.