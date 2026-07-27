Throw a Coin codes July 2026

They say you should chuck coins in fountains to make a wish, and nabbing some Throw a Coin codes can help you make more of them. If luck is really on your side, you'll get so much virtual loot you won't even know what to do with it.

That's our favorite thing about the game. We're sure you'd agree, too, as some of the loot that comes flying out of that fountain makes you question everything you think you know about fountains, even virtual ones.

Here are all the new Throw a Coin codes:

WORLD3 - five times luck for ten minutes

- five times luck for ten minutes Luckyducky - one divine rubber duck

Stop by our Roblox codes page to grab even more freebies.

How do I redeem Throw a Coin codes?

To redeem codes in this Roblox game, follow these steps:

Launch Throw a Coin on Roblox

Tap the shop button

Enter your code in the text box

Hit claim

Enjoy your freebie!

What are Throw a Coin codes?

These codes are a great way to get rare items to sell for cash or luck boosts. While there's no clear pattern for when to expect new codes, many Roblox developers hand them out for updates, milestones, and events. Therefore, it's best to bookmark this page and check in periodically to avoid missing out on anything.

Is there a Throw a Coin Discord?

If you want to know about the latest news and updates, you should join the Throw a Coin Discord server. Beyond announcements, you can brag about your best loot to other players; let's just hope they don't humble you with something better.

How do I get more Throw a Coin codes?

You can check the game's Discord server and various social media channels for codes, but that involves going through a lot of posts and messages. Luckily for you, we often look for freebies and put them here in one place, making us the ideal place to visit if you want some extra luck or items.

That's all of the new Throw a Coin codes. Come back again soon for more.