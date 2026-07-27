Throw a Coin codes July 2026

Redeem these new Throw a Coin codes to get free luck and items that can make you even richer.

Throw a Coin: a person in a red beanie and blue jumper stood on a brick road
Kayleigh Partleton Avatar

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Roblox 
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They say you should chuck coins in fountains to make a wish, and nabbing some Throw a Coin codes can help you make more of them. If luck is really on your side, you'll get so much virtual loot you won't even know what to do with it.

That's our favorite thing about the game. We're sure you'd agree, too, as some of the loot that comes flying out of that fountain makes you question everything you think you know about fountains, even virtual ones.

Here are all the new Throw a Coin codes:

  • WORLD3 - five times luck for ten minutes
  • Luckyducky - one divine rubber duck

Stop by our Roblox codes page to grab even more freebies.

Throw a Coin codes: a redemption screen with the PT logo in the top-right corner

How do I redeem Throw a Coin codes?

To redeem codes in this Roblox game, follow these steps:

  • Launch Throw a Coin on Roblox
  • Tap the shop button
  • Enter your code in the text box
  • Hit claim
  • Enjoy your freebie!

What are Throw a Coin codes?

These codes are a great way to get rare items to sell for cash or luck boosts. While there's no clear pattern for when to expect new codes, many Roblox developers hand them out for updates, milestones, and events. Therefore, it's best to bookmark this page and check in periodically to avoid missing out on anything.

Is there a Throw a Coin Discord?

If you want to know about the latest news and updates, you should join the Throw a Coin Discord server. Beyond announcements, you can brag about your best loot to other players; let's just hope they don't humble you with something better.

How do I get more Throw a Coin codes?

You can check the game's Discord server and various social media channels for codes, but that involves going through a lot of posts and messages. Luckily for you, we often look for freebies and put them here in one place, making us the ideal place to visit if you want some extra luck or items.

That's all of the new Throw a Coin codes. Come back again soon for more.

Kayleigh got her journalistic start at PocketGamer.biz and PCGamesInsider.biz before joining GameRant as a list writer. In May 2021, she joined Pocket Tactics as a Staff Writer, stepping into the Deputy Editor role in November 2022. A lover of all things Nintendo and mobile, she also enjoys taking long walks with Geralt of Rivia while she’s not playing Pokémon, Life is Strange, Poppy Playtime, DBD, or FNAF, that is. Failing that, she’s probably searching for new Roblox giveaways or testing out the latest OnePlus and the best gaming phones. For more of her words, head to PCGamesN, The Loadout, and Wargamer. Oh, and she doesn’t think that Skyrim is a good RPG, she has the audacity to think it’s boring.

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