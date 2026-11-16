Get ready, get set - use these Throw a Seed codes for some free boosts in the game, and chuck that seed as far as you can. The further it goes, the rarer the plant or tree it'll turn into. Simply take it to your farm and watch it grow, then wait as the cash comes flowing in.

You can also do some pull-ups by your farm to get stronger, which means you can throw further - so you can get better seeds.

Here are all the new Throw a Seed codes:

allages - 1m cash, one mega luck potion, and one lucky throw

- 1m cash, one mega luck potion, and one lucky throw CANDY - one training boost and one lucky throw

- one training boost and one lucky throw 1KFAVORITES - one money boost and one lucky throw

- one money boost and one lucky throw UPDATE - one mega luck potion and one lucky throw

- one mega luck potion and one lucky throw HYPE - one money boost and one lucky throw

- one money boost and one lucky throw TIKTOK - one mega luck potion and one lucky throw

- one mega luck potion and one lucky throw RELEASE - 5k cash and one luck potion

We have all the latest Roblox codes in our guide, so make sure you grab the new free cash, potions, and boosts.

How do I redeem Throw a Seed codes?

You can redeem the above codes in Throw a Seed by following these steps:

Launch Throw a Seed in Roblox

Complete the quick in-game tutorial

Click the settings button in the top-left corner of the screen

Scroll to the bottom of the menu

Type a code into the box and click redeem

Go ahead and enjoy free throws!

What are Throw a Seed codes?

The codes above are made by the team behind the game - Fish Time Studios. They create codes to give back to players when updates or changes happen. So far, we've got plenty of free lucky throws, along with in-game currency, boosts, and more. New codes may give us specific seeds or other items in the future.

How do I join the Throw a Seed Discord server?

Good news, fellow seed throwers: you can join an official Discord server using this link. It's made by the developer of the game, and it's where new codes and information go live. You can find out about any updates and fixes that come to the game here - or simply talk about throwing tactics with other players.