Sometimes you just have the urge to toss burgers and chips around, and with Throw Food for Baddies codes, you can launch those tasty treats further than ever before. Doing so means you can attract even more baddies, ultimately unlocking the rarest ones to show off to all your friends.

Not only are there new characters you can get, but new areas too, helping to keep things even more fresh and interesting. We love throwing food around as much as the next person, but it would get boring without a change in scenery every now and then.

Here are all the new Throw Food For Baddies codes:

100KMEMBERS - rewards

- rewards 5KCCU - rewards

- rewards DISCORD - rewards

- rewards RELEASE - one lucky throw

- one lucky throw RAINBOW - one rainbow egg

Check out our Roblox codes page to get even more freebies.

How do I redeem Throw Food For Baddies codes?

Follow these steps to redeem your codes:

Open Throw Food For Baddies codes

Tap the shop button

Enter your code

Hit redeem

Enjoy your freebie!

What are Throw Food For Baddies codes?

Rainbow eggs and lucky throws are among the goodies you can get from these codes. You'll mostly see them to celebrate updates and milestones, so make sure you bookmark this page and check back when you can to avoid missing out.

Is there a Throw Food For Baddies Discord?

Like many games, Throw Food For Baddies has a Discord server that you can join. Here, you can find all the latest news and updates, though it's just as good for meeting other people who like to throw food.

How do I get more Throw Food For Baddies codes?

Checking in with us is the best way to get new codes, as we frequently try to track them down. However, if you want to do the hard work alone, you can try the Discord server and the game's social media channels.

That's all of the Throw Food For Baddies codes. Come back again soon for more.