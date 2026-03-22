Throwing Simulator codes March 2026

Redeem these new Roblox Throwing Simulator codes to give your arm the boost it needs with free potions, essence, and gems.

Throwing Simulator codes: A Roblox character in a PT shirt, holding a traffic cone and with cube-shaped pets behind them
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Climbing the leaderboard can look daunting without the help of our Throwing Simulator codes. Use these boosts to improve your hatch luck, get more money to buy better throwables, and grow your strength until you're hucking things like an Olympian.

We check for new Throwing Simulator codes regularly, so if you're looking for a kickstart back into the game after a rebirth used all your resources, this guide is the place to be.

Here are all the new Throwing Simulator codes:

  • 10kccu - one strength potion II and one money potion II (new!)
  • update3 - 250 essence, one money potion, one strength potion, and one luck potion III (new!)
  • 1mevent - one money potion and one luck potion II
  • update2 - five enchant gems, one money potion, one strength potion, and one luck potion
  • update1 - five enchant gems, one money potion, one strength potion, and one luck potion

This isn't the only Roblox game with freebies on offer, so visit our list of Roblox codes next to fill your pockets with boosts.

Throwing Simulator codes: A screenshot of the shop in the game with Pocket Tactics in the code box and a PT logo in the top right corner

How do I redeem Throwing Simulator codes?

Redeeming Throwing Simulator codes is really easy. All you have to do is:

  • Open Throwing Simulator in Roblox
  • Tap the Shop button
  • Click the Codes button or scroll to the bottom of the shop
  • Copy and paste one of our codes into the box and hit Redeem
  • Enjoy your freebies

What are Throwing Simulator codes?

Throwing Simulator codes are special passwords from the developer that give you free potions and other resources to increase your throwing distance. These codes tend to coincide with major game updates and other game milestones, like the number of likes or visits the game has, so keep sharing it with your friends to get more codes!

Throwing Simulator codes: A screenshot of the Discord server invite with a PT logo in the top right corner

Is there a Throwing Simulator Discord server?

Yes, there is a Throwing Simulator Discord server. You can join the server by clicking here to read the latest announcements, take part in giveaways, and get involved in the trading economy with other players.

How do I get more Throwing Simulator codes?

The best way to get more Throwing Simulator codes is to bookmark this page and check back often. We do all the hard work of finding these freebies for you; all you have to do is copy and paste them into the game. However, if you want to do some sleuthing for yourself, you can take a look at the game's Discord server and Roblox group. Plus, you can get extra in-game rewards just by joining the group, so it's worth a look.

Expired codes:

  • RELEASE

Make sure you bookmark this page and check back again soon for even more of the latest Throwing Simulator codes.

If you’re looking for a rhythm game aficionado or obsessive Pokéfan, Daz is the person you should seek out. They’ll give any genre a go at least once and love a few Roblox games, but tend to gravitate towards anything with cutesy aesthetics. They like exploring the cosmos in Honkai Star Rail, hunting down shinies in Pokémon Go, and catching up on the goings-on in Teyvat. Daz is also a fan of a bargain, so they love testing out the best 4G phones on the market like the Tecno Pova 5, and seeking out indie gem deals on the Nintendo eShop. They freelanced for years and still occasionally dabble in writing for Wargamer and PCGamesN, as well as streaming indie games on Twitch. Daz’s expert gaming opinion is that you can get by just fine with a full team of four-stars in Genshin Impact.

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