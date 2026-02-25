Tiny Empires codes February 2026

Are you a little low on wheat? Running out of soldiers? Use the new Tiny Empires codes for some free farms, and get back to creating your bustling city. There's a very satisfying gameplay loop of buying new plots, putting them down, collecting crops, selling them, buying new plots…

Then you can storm nearby bases and settlements to show off your military strength, all while making tons of gold with the fields of apples, wheat, and more.

Here are all the new Tiny Empires codes:

Update1 - one super farm

- one super farm Release - one super farm and 5k gold

How do I redeem Tiny Empires codes?

To use these Tiny Empire codes, follow the simple steps below:

Launch Tiny Empires in Roblox

Click the store icon on the left-hand side

Scroll to the bottom

Paste or type in a code one at a time

Hit redeem

Enjoy your free farms!

What are Tiny Empires codes?

These codes are specific to the game and give rewards, including in-game currency or plots you can put down in your base. In the game, by the redeem box, it points you to join the server and Roblox group for more codes; however, there's no server linked. So, we recommend you keep this page bookmarked as we'll find the codes for you.