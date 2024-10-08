Move over Clash of Clans, there’s a new strategy mobile game titan in town

Titan Fury tasks you with raising and commanding armies of mechs to embark on a legendary quest to save a land at its breaking point. It’s a story as old as time, but one that never fails to disappoint. Who doesn’t want to do battle and emerge victorious? Even better if you’ve got a team of awesome Titans at your command, ready to storm the proverbial gates on your signal.

Strategic warfare on an epic scale, all in the palm of your hand, is the name of the game with Titan Fury. You need to build a stalwart defense of towers, command swarms of infantry, mechs, and Titans, and make tactical decisions in real-time that shape the outcome of every fight. The single-player campaign promises an immersive adventure as you travel through the land of Aurica, to save it from the clutches of your enemies, and if you want some extra firepower there’s a multiplayer mode where you can team up with your friends.

An epic narrative and expansive world is ready for you to explore, and the more powerful you get, the bigger the battles you can take on. As you progress through the game, you need to unlock and upgrade different Titans and units to become even more formidable. New units and abilities mean you can change up a strategy or work on your tactical teamwork, all in the name of saving the land from impending doom. All in a day’s work, right?

Each Titan possesses unique abilities and tactical strengths, so it’s up to you to create an effective team and deploy your armies into fights they can win. This new mobile game from Nightmarket Games, which is out now on both Android and iOS, offers thrilling large-scale battles against powerful enemies that put your teamwork and leadership skills to the test.

You can download Titan Fury on the App Store and Google Play