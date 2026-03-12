Tomb Raider I-III Remastered's new update sounds great, but I'm holding out for the "dating sim" or "survival horror experience" Aspyr is dreaming up

I love Lara Croft. Since childhood, the Tomb Raider games have held a special place in my heart, with me eagerly awaiting the next adventure I get to have with the famed archeologist. While I can't wait for Legend of Atlantis later this year and Catalyst next year, there's a certain studio that's ready to give us some Tomb Raider goodness right now.

Aspyr released a remaster of the first three Tomb Raider games in 2024, which I gave a very respectable 8/10 in my Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Switch review. Now, the team is ready to bring the beginning of Lara's story to even more of you, launching the game collection on Nintendo Switch 2, following the release of it on mobile a couple of weeks ago.

However, it's not just new players who have something to look forward to, as Aspyr is releasing a free patch that adds even more content to the game, so there's a reason for you to dive back in - I know I certainly will be. The update introduces Challenge Mode, which allows you to alter the difficulty by modifying various aspects such as health, bonuses, damage, enemies, and more. For your efforts, you can unlock new achievements that reward you with fresh outfits for Miss Croft, and each one has bonuses to help you overcome the next challenge.

It's worth pointing out that if you already own the game on Nintendo Switch, you can upgrade to the Switch 2 version for free, or purchase it for just $14.99 on both mobile and NS2 - that's a hefty 50% discount.

As a bona fide Tomb Raider fan, I couldn't pass up the opportunity to speak with Adam Hankins and Kay Gilmore, the product manager and senior producer for Aspyr, respectively. I wanted to know what they were looking forward to in the franchise as fans themselves; what is their dream Tomb Raider project? What challenges did the team face when remastering such a beloved franchise? What does Aspyr intend to do next?

If you want to know the answers to those questions and more, read on - I love the idea Adam has for his dream project.

Pocket Tactics: What would you say are some of the key changes to entice newcomers to the series or long-time fans to give the original trilogy another try?

Kay Gilmore: We're really impressed by how much the mobile space has grown and adapted to what gamers are looking for. It's given us the opportunity to translate the classic experience to mobile platforms with enhanced UI and mobile controller support, modern features that make it easy for casual players to jump into a game that was created before smartphones even existed. Adding to that, the new Challenge Mode offers long-time fans a chance to replay the original trilogy in an entirely new way.

Are there any fun easter eggs you like, similar to freezing the butler?

KG: While we haven't added any new easter eggs, all the ones players have found before are included on mobile. So if you know how to freeze Winston (Lara's butler), get ready to freeze him again on the small screen.

Are there any specific changes or aspects of development that posed a particular challenge when bringing these remasters to life?

KG: It's never straightforward to port a game to a new platform, but it's something we've done with many classic titles and remasters to great success. We welcome the challenges because we know that overcoming them will only lead to a better player experience. It took a lot of time to revamp the UI and implement the modern and tank controls, but I think these are well worth the extra effort for fans and new players alike.

Having brought the remasters of the first three Tomb Raider games to another two platforms with mobile and Nintendo Switch 2, are you considering bringing other remasters you've worked on to those platforms, too?

Adam Hankins: We're always looking for ways to bring our remasters to where the players are, and the Nintendo Switch 2 brings even more exciting possibilities for on-the-go gamers. No promises just yet, but we're very much considering our next steps based on how the fans embrace this release. If the demand is there, we'd love to keep expanding our catalog.

Are there any specific mechanics or concepts in these original games that you feel wouldn't be part of a Tomb Raider game today but are necessary to make these remasters feel authentic?

AH: Authenticity in the original trilogy lives and breathes through the Grid System. Modern titles use automated ledge-grabbing, but the classic experience relies on the deliberate, mathematical precision of Tank Controls and calculated run-ups. If you remove that struggle within the environment, you lose the DNA of what made a level like St. Francis' Folly so rewarding. We kept those mechanics as a non-negotiable part of the remaster because that methodical, high-stakes platforming is exactly what defines the '90s era of Tomb Raider.

Beyond the first three games, you also put out a remastered collection for the 4-6 Tomb Raider games. Are you considering giving any more of Lara's adventures the same treatment? The Legend trilogy, perhaps?

AH: Never say never. We're always paying attention to the Tomb Raider community, and we see the requests for the Legend Trilogy. If that's something fans are hungry for, keep making it loud and clear and letting us know on your socials! We're always listening, and fan enthusiasm is the biggest factor in what we do next.

Late last year, you also brought Tomb Raider 2013 to the Switch 2. The Definitive Edition was originally available on PS4 and Xbox One; can you speak to the challenges and advantages of working with the Switch 2 hardware? Did it present opportunities that weren't possible before?

AH: There were definitely challenges, as the older hardware constrained our original ambitions for the 2013 reboot. I'm incredibly proud of what the team achieved within our production timeline, but the Nintendo Switch 2 gave us the power to finally match the overall performance of other consoles. Interestingly, we're already seeing higher engagement on Nintendo Switch 2, which really reinforces the players' desire for the best experience.

Following on from the previous questions, do you intend to bring the other two entries of the Survivor trilogy to Switch 2 players?

AH: I can't comment on anything specific, but what I will say is that Tomb Raider 2013 was just the beginning for us on the Nintendo Switch 2. Future projects will include Nintendo Switch 2.

What would be your dream Tomb Raider/Lara Croft game project to work on and why? (Remake, remaster, spin-off, etc.)

AH: Tomb Raider Dating Sim? Just kidding! But seriously, looking at how far the Survivor trilogy pushed Lara's limits, my dream project would be a true survival horror experience. If you look at the recent Resident Evil remakes, they've perfected that sense of dread and isolation. I'd love to see Lara uncover an ancient secret she was never meant to find, trapping her in a tomb where she's truly the underdog against supernatural horrors. It would be a return to that eerie, isolated atmosphere of the 1996 original, but dialed up to eleven with modern visuals and sound design.

As clear fans of the series, is there anything you're hoping to see in the next Tomb Raider game?

AH: We're incredibly excited for our friends at Crystal Dynamics because we know they'll deliver something epic. As a fan, I'm most looking forward to that sense of unrivaled scale and those massive, awe-inspiring environments that pull you into Lara's world.

Are you looking forward to the Amazon TV show? What do you think of Sophie Turner taking on the role of Lara Croft?

AH: Of course! Any time a game franchise grabs mainstream attention, it's a plus for the entire industry. The role of Lara Croft is incredibly difficult to fill, especially with predecessors like Angelina Jolie and Alicia Vikander. So it's way too soon to make any judgments, but I'm excited to see where they take it.

Safe to say that things are very exciting for Tomb Raider fans right now. I can't thank Adam and Kay enough for their time; now, if you'll excuse me, I have a heap of outfits to unlock and challenges to overcome.