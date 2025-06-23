Next-gen remasters are commonplace these days, but if there's a collection worth trying out, it's Aspyr's Tomb Raider remasters. Lovingly restoring Lara Croft's early adventures on Steam Deck and other platforms, the time to give them a try is now. Prime Gaming's latest roster of free games is here, and these excellent platform games are leading the lineup.

For a limited time, Prime Gaming subscribers can get their hands on the Tomb Raider I-III Remastered collection. Out of the box, this action game trio is Steam Deck verified, so you can expect buttery smooth performance from the get-go. If you're unsure whether they're worth giving a shot, then our Tomb Raider I-III Remastered review should ease your concerns. Aside from giving Lara Croft's first three adventures a visual makeover, the addition of a modern-day controller scheme is legitimately fantastic.

I'll admit that the tank-style controls aren't quite for me, so this is a welcome quality-of-life fix. I also think this collection is stronger than Aspyr's recent Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered package, but the Pocket Tactics team isn't afraid of defending this particularly divisive entry in the series. Nevertheless, taking a trip down memory lane with these games is enough to keep us entertained until a new Tomb Raider game arrives.

This month's Prime Gaming lineup also includes two notable open-world games: Saints Row 2 and Saints Row IV: Re-Elected. The second Saints Row game is a certified classic and Xbox 360-era staple that arguably put up a decent fight against Grand Theft Auto IV back in the day. Saints Row IV: Re-Elected is a decent entry, albeit a controversial one, as it shifts the thrills from the streets to a sci-fi world with superpowers, cyborgs, and Aerosmith needle drops.

It certainly lets me live out my fantasy of becoming Neo from The Matrix, so that's got to be worth something. Beyond Saints Row, Prime Gaming has another Star Wars game to claim in the form of Star Wars Rebellion. This one is definitely for all the RTS game fans. I also recommend picking up Golf With Friends, a first-person sports game that is a barrel of laughs, with zany courses to compete on.

For more of the latest mobile hardware and gaming news, whether you're diving into the best Steam Deck games or the best Switch games, follow us on Google News to stay in the loop. Or, if you're more of a console gamer, check out our Nintendo Switch 2 review.