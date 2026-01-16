The world's favorite archeologist, Lara Croft, is ready to shake up your Steam Deck with this month's Humble Choice lineup

When I say "world's favorite archaeologist", I'm not talking about Indiana Jones. I'm talking about Lara Croft. This is a hill I'm willing to die on, but not today, because first I need to dive into the beautiful remastered versions of these classic Tomb Raider games on my Steam Deck now that Humble is giving them away to subscribers.

Yes, children of the 90's, beloved Millennials, rejoice: the headline act of this month's Humble Choice is Tomb Raider IV-V-VI Remastered, a lovingly polished bundle of The Last Revelation, Chronicles, and The Angel of Darkness. Three games from Lara's most chaotic, experimental, and deeply weird era, now scrubbed up, smoothed out, and ready to once again trap you in a spike pit you absolutely did not see coming (but should have, really).

But what even is Humble Choice? If you're late to the party: Humble Choice is one of those subscriptions that quietly sneaks into your life, and then, months later, you realize you own 200 more games than you remember paying for. Each month, subscribers get a curated bundle of PC games to keep forever, alongside the warm, fuzzy feeling that part of their money is going to charity. It's part bargain bin, part digital advent calendar if you will - and we all need something to scratch the advent calendar itch now that Christmas is over.

So I don't know about you, but for me, this collection hit a very specific nerve. As far as I am concerned, The Last Revelation is peak classic Lara: sprawling tombs, clever puzzles, and a surprisingly moody tone that activates my nervous system in just the right way to make me a victim of choice for jump scares. Chronicles is more of a greatest-hits scrapbook, bouncing between styles and settings like someone rifling through an archaeologist's diary. And then there's The Angel of Darkness, the gothic, glitch-haunted, underrated, badly-loved episode that tried to reinvent the series and turned into a… hot mess, let's say.

The remastered treatment makes these games much more pleasant experiences, with modern lighting, improved models, and quality-of-life tweaks. The OG versions' look never prevented me from replaying these games again and again (I think love makes me pixel-blind), but I can definitely appreciate the graphic improvements, especially if it makes the games more palatable for new users.

Backing Lara up this month are a whole bunch of games, such as:

Sonic Frontiers - where you can expect open zones, melancholic piano, robot gods, and a Sonic who occasionally seems very confused.

Hunt: Showdown - a game to try if you're into PvPvE gunfights, creeping dread, and the constant feeling that something with too many teeth is nearby.

Settlement Survival - a quietly addictive colony sim that swaps whip-cracking urgency for careful planning, seasonal preparation, and the humble contentment of knowing your town hasn't collapsed into famine, yet.

… And many more. You can check the list and join Humble Choice here. It's $14.99 / £11.49 a month, which isn't bad for the number of games you're getting, and you can pause or cancel anytime, too.

All together, it's a beautifully unhinged lineup this month. Ancient tombs, cyber landscapes, haunted bayous, and fragile little villages. But let's be honest: this month belongs to Lara. And she looks very good for someone who's been falling into traps for nearly three decades. The latest Humble Choice lineup will only be available until Tuesday, February 3, 2026.