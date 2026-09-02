Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis's development is "going really well" on Nintendo Switch 2

If you want to know what happiness looks like, it's the face that I imagine Pocket Tactics' Kayleigh Partleton made when she found out Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis is heading to Nintendo Switch 2. It marks a new era for Lara Croft, one that I asked Flying Wild Hog about during a Q&A session at Gamescom. If you're wondering how development for the Switch 2 port is going, I have a promising update.

As my Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis preview comes to a close, I bring up the game's Nintendo Switch 2 announcement and ask whether the team can comment on its progress. Responding to my question, Flying Wild Hog says that "we have an external vendor for the [Nintendo] Switch 2 version. We're working very closely with the guys. So it's going so far, so far good." However, there are challenges to note for this version of the new Tomb Raider game.

"Obviously, with the technological limitations of the Switch, we need to approach it the same way we modernize for PC and for consoles. We do it in a similar way, but [the] other way round for the Nintendo Switch 2. But so far, it's going really well," the developer adds. Details for Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis's Nintendo Switch 2 version are limited; it wasn't shown on-site at Gamescom either. Instead, we were shown a pre-alpha PC build played with an Xbox Series controller.

The biggest glimpse into the handheld version comes from the game's official website. In a small description, it says players can "experience the same cinematic scale and fluid gameplay, designed for Nintendo Switch 2." By the sound of it, it'll share content parity with its PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC counterparts. Whether that translates to features like 60fps or higher resolutions than 1080p in Docked Mode is another question.

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