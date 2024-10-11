Tomb Raider and the series’ adored protagonist, Lara Croft, are almost 30 years old. It’s a statement that sends a shiver down every millennial gamer’s spine, and we can’t believe it either, but age is just a number because the franchise continues to bless us with awesome, fast-paced action and puzzle-solving, explorative narratives even as the years tick by. Tomb Raider perfected the ‘hot young main character goes on an ancient quest’ trope way back in the nineties, and games like Assassin’s Creed and Uncharted likely wouldn’t exist as we know them without Lara Croft and her dual-pistol wielding, Olympic-standard somersaulting, effortless badassery.

With almost three decades under her belt and a mind-boggling 100 million copies sold, a trio of the most-loved – and admittedly divisive – Tomb Raider titles are being remastered for the Switch and other platforms come 14 February, 2025. And a happy Valentine’s Day to you, too, Lara. The three-game collection features remastered editions of Tomb Raider: The Last Revelation, Tomb Raider: Chronicles, and Tomb Raider: The Angel of Darkness, all for a measly $29.99. That’s a bargain if you ask us, but we’d be curious to see if The Angel of Darkness manages to sneak its way onto our list of the best Tomb Raider games considering its original reception.

Maybe that’s why developer and publisher Aspyr has given it a much-needed glow-up, following the success of Tomb Raider I-III Remastered. This newest bundle, aptly titled Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered, will usher in another trio of Lara Croft adventures with a whole bunch of upgraded visuals and modern controls. Although, if you’re anything like us, you’ll be eagerly switching back to the OG visuals as soon as you find the toggle for it. We love a blocky main character – have you seen how many Roblox codes we have!?

Uncover the lost tomb of Set in 1999’s Tomb Raider: The Last Revelation, and put a stop to the ancient prophecy that threatens humanity with never-ending darkness as you journey across Egypt and face-off against punishing puzzles and the literal god of disaster. Once you put Set back in his place, you can take on some new mechanics, like stealth and tightrope balancing – our hands are already sweating – in the remastered version of Tomb Raider: Chronicles. Then comes an upgraded version of 2003’s The Angel of Darkness, which sees Lara on the run as she uncovers a deadly conspiracy and unholy alliances. It wasn’t met with much love originally, but maybe the remaster has some tricks up its sleeve for us.

You can preorder the trilogy bundle on the Nintendo store, but if you're looking to go dungeon diving right now, you can check out our Tomb Raider Remastered I-III review, as well as our Dark and Darker Mobile preview.